EUC Developer

Job summary

Here at bp, we are currently recruiting for a Senior Analyst/Developer in the Oil Front Office London EUC (End User Computing) team for Refined Products Trading Europe (RPTE)!

This role works very closely with RPTE at all levels to ensure we make the best use of MS Office technology, and to look at any ways of improving existing processes for the front office! You will be responsible for the development/support of software to evolve and improve office-based projects (e.g C# Add ins, SQL Database).

Within this role, you will work as part of a small team (6 people) of office 365 expert developers who work to ensure end user processes are highly optimised. We work with a continuous improvement approach and welcome innovative ideas to evolve and upscale end user concepts by introducing technology enhancements. You will engage directly with traders, exposure analysts, charterers, commodity risk end users on all aspects of software delivery.

Your Responsibilities:

Development\\Support and continuous improvement of End User Computing applications and processes for the Oil Trading Front Office.

Involvement in all stages of development Analysis/Design/Testing.

Complete work on projects often working individually directly with Traders/Analysts/Middle Office. Tasks may range in length from 1 day to 3 month+ responding to frequent priority changes, often working on multiple projects at a time with a mixture of urgent specific short development tasks against longer term tasks.

Problem solve and improve manual front office processes. Innovate and share learning experiences and explore new techniques and EUC Technologies to solve challenges.

Provide general Microsoft Office expertise and advice to end users.

Essential Experience:

Degree/HND Level in computer science or related subject

Extensive knowledge of Microsoft Excel up to and including Office 365, including expert level VBA, formulas, add ins.

Good knowledge of SQL Server, including database design, stored procedures.

Experience developing in an Object Orientated language such as C#, Java, Python with a solid understanding of OO concepts.

Data analysis skills in Excel. Experience with PowerBI/Powerquery (2 years+), including a knowledge of writing queries directly in the M formula language.

Experience of working with front-office business traders or collaborating with teams in a commodity trading, or financial trading environment.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Desirable Experience: