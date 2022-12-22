EUC Developer

Here at bp, we are currently recruiting for a Senior Analyst/Developer in the Oil Front Office London EUC (End User Computing) team for Refined Products Trading Europe (RPTE)!
This role works very closely with RPTE at all levels to ensure we make the best use of MS Office technology, and to look at any ways of improving existing processes for the front office! You will be responsible for the development/support of software to evolve and improve office-based projects (e.g C# Add ins, SQL Database).
Within this role, you will work as part of a small team (6 people) of office 365 expert developers who work to ensure end user processes are highly optimised. We work with a continuous improvement approach and welcome innovative ideas to evolve and upscale end user concepts by introducing technology enhancements. You will engage directly with traders, exposure analysts, charterers, commodity risk end users on all aspects of software delivery.