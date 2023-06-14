EV & Battery Expert Engineer

Job summary

The Advanced Electrification Testing team supports the business in electric vehicle & data centre related products primarily in the differentiation of BPs offer to customers. The Expert Engineer will lead programmes to devise, plan and implement tests to evaluate thermal fluids in support of automotive and data centre customer development programmes and product claims. In addition the Expert Engineer may lead the evaluation of EV charging equipment to support the rollout and selection of charging equipment and technologies which will assist bp Pulse in providing a premium charging experience for customers. This may include developing and planning tests involving battery packs, modules and cells, data centre thermal management systems and EV charger technology both internally and with 3rd party suppliers and partners. The role requires extensive interaction with a range of internal partners including Product Development, Research, OEM Liaison, Digital, HSSE and BP Pulse Teams. The successful candidate will also work closely with OEM and Tier 1 customers and partners and will mentor other team members to develop the team capability. The Expert Engineer will work with the Advanced Electrification Testing Manager and deliver against agreed key customer milestones.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

The Advanced Electrification Testing team supports the business in electric vehicle & data centre related products primarily in the differentiation of BPs offer to customers.The Expert Engineer will lead programmes to devise, plan and implement tests to evaluate thermal fluids in support of automotive and data centre customer development programmes and product claims.In addition the Expert Engineer may lead the evaluation of EV charging equipment to support the rollout and selection of charging equipment and technologies which will assist bp Pulse in providing a premium charging experience for customers.This may include developing and planning tests involving battery packs, modules and cells, data centre thermal management systems and EV charger technology both internally and with 3rd party suppliers and partners.The role requires extensive interaction with a range of internal partners including Product Development, Research, OEM Liaison, Digital, HSSE and BP Pulse Teams. The successful candidate will also work closely with OEM and Tier 1 customers and partners and will mentor other team members to develop the team capability.The Expert Engineer will work with the Advanced Electrification Testing Manager and deliver against agreed key customer milestones.



Job Description:

What does the day to day look like?

Take the lead engineer role for key projects within the Advanced Electrification Testing team.

Conception of test rig design, planning, execution and operation, working closely with the Product Development, Research and OEM liaison teams.

Building effective networks with both subject matter experts within the technology function to facilitate the delivery of projects, these networks include product: development, quality, stewardship, intellectual assets, research and compliance.

Liaise with the team to produce rigs capable of achieving the test, aligned with bp’s core values, taking the technical lead where required.

Liaise with external customer and partners regarding new installations and take the engineering lead for regular technical discussion of results.

Develop and maintain test precision and high quality with clinical rigor, establishing standard process.

Mentor and develop senior engineers, engineers and interns to continuously develop the Advanced Electrification Testing Team’s capability.

Work closely with partners to Find opportunities to develop new test or measurement capability.

Act as a consultant where required to support technical issues within the Advanced Electrification Testing team, the wider business and with external customers.

Set the example at all times by being a transparent and proactive safety leader in words and actions.

What do we want to see from you!

Degree in engineering/science or equivalent experience

Demonstrable track record of crafting and developing experimental physical tests to realise customer objectives.

Highly experienced technical specialist in the automotive powertrain, EV charging and/or data centre areas

Deep experience and expertise in test control systems

Expert in data acquisition and analysis of data

Knowledge of electric vehicle components and systems

Experience of writing technical reports and papers

Strong influencing skills, with prior experience of leading successfully in multi-disciplinary organisations

Knowledge of Li-Ion batteries

Knowledge or experience of CFD/computational modelling

Knowledge of data centres, IT and network systems and data storage and handling

Knowledge of fluid dynamics modelling

Knowledge of key fluid properties in cooling applications

Sophisticated knowledge of EV vehicles and systems

Knowledge of data centre equipment, systems and operations

Experience in working with HV automotive electrical systems and electrical AP/SAP qualifications.

Completion of bp Data Apprenticeship

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Requirements Analysis, Collaboration, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Experimental Design, Formulation Deployment, Intellectual Asset Management, OMS and bp requirements, Personal Safety, Presenting, Problem Solving, Product Development, Project Management, Raw materials knowledge, Resilience, Rheology, Root cause analysis, Safety Leadership, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Sustainability awareness and action {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.