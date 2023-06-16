EV & Battery Testing Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

• The Engineer will be accountable for conducting EV battery rig testing to resolve performance of EV Fluids in BEV and Hybrid Vehicles. The Engineer will work for the Expert Team Leader in CCTC to develop and deliver against agreed key customer landmarks. The role requires extensive interaction with a range of partners specifically product development and technology teams. • Specifically this role supports safety and testing operations in the development and operation of unique tests and assists the engineering group in support of: Product development and research Product performance demonstration Providing the engineering information that facilitates the differentiation of our products.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

• The Engineer will be accountable for conducting EV battery rig testing to resolve performance of EV Fluids in BEV and Hybrid Vehicles. The Engineer will work for the Expert Team Leader in CCTC to develop and deliver against agreed key customer landmarks. The role requires extensive interaction with a range of partners specifically product development and technology teams.• Specifically this role supports safety and testing operations in the development and operation of unique tests and assists the engineering group in support of:Product development and researchProduct performance demonstrationProviding the engineering information that facilitates the differentiation of ourproducts.



Job Description:

Key Results/ Accountabilities

• Conducting battery tests on cell or pack level either to standard specifications or for differentiation testing

• Managing installation and commissioning of the battery test rigs and ensuring they are carried out to safety and quality standards

• Collaborate closely with the technicians to ensure the agreed project work is clearly communicated to facilitate milestone delivery.

• Acquisition and analysis of data • Report writing and presentation of results

• Responsible for planning and operation of EV Fluid testing activities in CCTC

• Responsible for the development and implementation of new rig test methods and procedures

• Maintain strong working relationship with DTC and PGB rig testing team and product development team to ensure consistency and good practices

Experience & Expertise

• Degree in engineering/science or equivalent experience

• Knowledge of the installation and operation of battery test rigs

• Experience of battery and/or transmission test control systems.

• Experience of data acquisition and analysis of data.

• Knowledge of battery and/or transmission hardware and applications

• Basic knowledge of lubricant applications

• Experience of writing technical reports.

• Proven knowledge of IT systems and software

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to be able to adjust the style of communication to suit different audience

• Highly motivated self-starter

• Customer focused and efficiency focused attitude



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.