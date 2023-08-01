EV & Battery Testing Manager

Job summary

The Advanced Mobility & Industrial Products team supports a significant portion of the Castrol business which has an RCOP ~ $1bn. It undertakes scientific research and delivers technology innovation to provide driveline, electric vehicle (EV) and Industrial (grease, metalworking fluids, robotics/wind gear oils etc.) product and services technology to Castrol and its customers. The team provides technology leadership and execution to deliver Castrol’s growth strategies for these markets while embedding product simplification and the cost competitiveness agenda. The team provides technical partnership to Castrol and external customers across these product areas in the geographies in which Castrol operates. The team provides research insights into future product needs and solutions for sustainable mobility and manufacturing to inform future product design and new business opportunities for bp entities including Castrol and bp pulse. The team provides access to battery, data center, thermal management and electric vehicle testing capability for bp, and is developing increased capability in electrical charging and electric vehicle systems and modelling for Applied Sciences and for pulse. The role of the Advanced Electrification Testing Manager is to develop and operate a new bp Battery and electrification testing centre, accessing and growing the required capability, and providing efficient and effective delivery of standard and novel test methodologies and results to underpin scientific understanding and demonstrate Castrol’s product superiority.

What does the day to day look like?

Working with the EV Fluids Research Manager, identify relevant Battery and other electrification testing requirements and parameters, and develop a roadmap of prioritized testing capabilities for Pangbourne and bp’s other internal facilities to underpin bp’s technology and business strategy in this area.

Develop, commission and deliver testing capability and results to the Advanced Electrification Fluids Research, and Driveline & Advanced Electrification Fluids product development teams.

To be bp’s subject matter expert on Battery and electrification testing capability, capacity and trends externally and to liaise with external specialists and networks to ensure best practices are implemented.

Lead, mentor, and coach a team of professional engineers, and optimise delivery of test programmes.

Leading through values

One Team – working cross Advanced Mobility, Strategy, Operational Excellence to deliver a new capability for bp.

Builds enduring capability.

Grows infrastructure, technical and operational expertise to maximise delivery and value for Castrol and I&E from a new Electrification and Battery test facility.

Energise people.

Can develop an exciting vision for the team which adds value to Castrol and bp today and tomorrow.

Builds relationships based on trust with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders including customers and large corporates.

Maximize value.

Aligns team priorities with EV strategic priorities and focuses on delivery.

Leverages relationships and external thinking to generate new ideas for technology and business directed at major challenges.

What do we want to see from you!

Degree in engineering; proven team leadership experience; well-developed people

leadership and development skills are essential to this role, as are strong presentation and

influencing skills. experience of commissioning and operation of a technical laboratory or test

Facility, and knowledge of battery testing would be an advantage.

What you can expect from us!

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



