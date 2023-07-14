Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world. As the EV Business Development Lead, you will engage customers and partners in the market to create commercial deal flow to support the growth of our on-the-go network in the US. You will be a critical member of the team helping to identify and deliver on growth prospects as we look to invest >1 billion dollars in our US EV charging network. To be successful in this role, you will need to bring strong commercial acumen, relationship management, an entrepreneurial attitude, and a drive to succeed. Previous EV experience is critical to the role. You will work to create enduring commercial relationships that support the delivery of our external commitment.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Drive customer/partner assessment and engagement, negotiation and deal structuring to help achieve our short-term network growth targets and drive long-term value

Develop and negotiate term sheets, framework agreements, commercial contracts with third parties

Provide inputs and guidance to Analysts to enable business cases and financial models to be developed

Ensure successful implementation and activation of the commercial opportunity through to successful delivery

Essential Education:

A bachelor’s degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

7+ years of commercial experience

Track record of successful business development and deal closure

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with customers and partners

Ability to thrive in fast paced and ambiguous environment

Experience in EV charging or network driven companies

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.