Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? #bppulse



As a EV Charge Engineer you will take overall engineering ownership of Charging products throughout the product lifecycle. This will include outright ownership of core engineering deliverables including requirements, validation testing, certification, failure mode avoidance and continuous improvement activity. You will work in conjunction with procurement and project management to deliver robustly engineered and reliable products to the market which meet the needs of our customers. You will also work closely with suppliers, manufacturing and core engineering teams to achieve this.





What you’ll be doing:

Lead the development of bp pulse charging product(s) including planning and executing delivery of the product, resource co-ordination, progress tracking and goal attainment

Own the engineering deliverables (requirement, validation, certification, FMEA) and in doing so make a major contribution to successful delivery of the product in line with product development strategy

Collaborate with procurement and project management to deliver on-time and on-cost

Own the engineering interface to suppliers, manufacturing, and quality

Drive robust delivery of the product to the market in conjunction with suppliers ensuring we deliver consistently at a high level

Engage engineering resources to support delivery of your product(s), prepare and present work undertaken in support of our objectives including identifying what is required to complete delivery of the product in the short-term

Identify technical issues and work efficiently to root cause, fix and validate them

A broad understanding of engineering

Relevant degree similar or equivalent qualification

Direct experience in delivering products as part of a multi-discipline team is crucial

Strong problem solver with the techniques and toolkit to approach all kinds of unanticipated issues if they arise

Strong project management, communication and influencing skills; be a self-starter with drive and motivation

The ability to build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders both inside and outside the business is vital

bp Pulse - your electric future starts here!



We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for Customers & Products is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.



bp pulse provides Electric Vehicle Charging equipment for use in Home, Workplace and Public environments. It will play a critical role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve “Net Zero by 2050”.



We are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up and we are seeking talented and enthusiastic individuals to support us in making this happen!





Why join us!



With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and so much more!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​



We operate a hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!