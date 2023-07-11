EV Charging Civil Structural Architectural (CSA) Engineer (m/f/d) – Aral pulse (limited contract/2years)

Job summary

We are looking for a motivated and experienced EV Charging Civil Structural Architectural Engineer (m/f/d) – Aral pulse To join our Aral pulse team (home based) Also available for part time (please add your desired working time) At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future. Want to be part of something Electrifying? Aral pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

Key Accountabilities:

Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in Europe that form part of the bp pulse installation aim

Support the Engineering Team Leader in translating a standard design model into an excellent working truck charging solution for our customers in all of Germany

Support all teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live

Support the risk management process for truck charging installations

Support our roll out with engineering performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long term targets

Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner

Maintain a close working relationship with the regional deployment team and ensure they are successful with delivering their targets

Support the implementation of key EVSE supporting technologies, for the optimum delivery of projects in accordance with BP Ethics & Compliance rules

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes

Comply with S&OR rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated regional move or trends

Contribute to the success of any project and support the Project Managers to help them deliver the project on time and within budget

Alert the project managers and the Engineering Team Leader on any identified risks within his / her responsibility

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

Develop and support standardised and modularised solutions for design and installation

Support other passenger car EV business for all of above as required from time to time

Requirements:

University degree in civil/structural engineering or in architectural studies

A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management involving civil/structural/architectural solutions in the infrastructure world including large structural gantries, canopies, foundations, etc.

An understanding of the standards and local building codes within Germany

An experience in working with BIM software

Fluent German and English language skills

Desirable Experience:

Technical and engineering experience in the roll out of EV installations

Project Management of similar power and hardware Projects

5-10 years experience in large scale engineering projects

Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery.

Sound knowledge of forecourt civil / structural engineering

Technical knowledge of canopy and gantry designs for various infrastructure installations

Integration of new-energy solutions in existing or newly built structures and / or greenfield installations

Experience in Agile Project management

Chartered Engineer or equivalent (working towards with imminent application would be considered)

Fluent in all or any of German, English, Polish

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?​

At Aral pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​

Basically, Aral pulse is a fun place to work! ​

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​

Aral pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!​

Are you interested to learn more about us?



