EV Charging Civil Structural Architectural Engineer

Job summary

Grade IResponsible for providing Civil engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Role synopsis:

An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in.

This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.

This CSA Engineer role plays a key part in the EV roll out through oversight and verification of the standardised engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions/review cycles. The role will also provide front line technical query support to the installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery.

Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this unique charging solution, through quality design solutions whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites.



Key accountabilities:

Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in Austria that form part of the bp pulse installation aim

Support the Engineering Team Leader in creating a standard design model that can be deployed and derive quality detailed design products for the installation of EV charger

Support all teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live with EV specific knowledge

Support the risk management process

Support our roll out with engineering performance management

Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner

Support supplier and contractors by engineering guidance and approvals for various EV charging designs

Support in oversight, quality management and management of change on- and off-site of EV installations

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes

Contribute to the success of any project and support the Project Managers to help them deliver the project on time and within budget

Alert the project manager and Engineering Team Lead on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

Education:

University degree in civil/structural engineering

Experience:

A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management involving civil/structural/architectural solutions in the EV infrastructure world

An understanding of the standards and protocols of the industry

Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field

2-5 years’ experience in large scale engineering projects

Sound knowledge of forecourt civil / structural engineering

Experience in engineering of state-of-the-art canopy designs

Experience in forecourt designs

Agile Project management.

Chartered Engineer or equivalent (working towards with imminent application would be considered)

Fluent in German and English

