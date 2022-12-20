EV Charging Delivery Engineer (m/f/d) – Aral Pulse

Job summary

To join our Aral Pulse Team in Bochum or Hamburg



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Want to be part of something Electrifying?

​

Aral pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.

​

We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.

​

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!



This is an opportunity to join a business unit with startup-mentality in a fast-growing market, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest disruption in the mobility ecosystem for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in Germany.

The purpose of the Delivery Engineer role is to contribute to building a world-class high power charging business through securing grid connections in a cost-efficient way. This includes playing an interface role between contractors, manufacturers, DNOs, bp’s HSSE team and bp’s project team.



Success is ensuring predictable readiness to commence execution and operation, developing and maintaining a strong and beneficial working relationship with all of the relevant stakeholders including the DNO/DSO’s while achieving the most efficient price setter position through obtaining grid connections at reasonable prices and in a timely manner to support the project schedule requirements.

Your tasks:

Ensure readiness to commence Construction and Operations through systematic readiness reviews, structured schedule delivery and action tracking / risk assessment to verify alignment with delivery objectives

Establish, develop, and maintain strong working relationships with the relevant stakeholders including the distribution network operator’s (DNO’s) relevant to the project needs

Manage building permissions and ensure substation and charger delivery according to the project schedule

Coordinate DNO’s and their individual requirements for connection points / charger information

Management, along with the contractors of suppliers/DNO providers to support the project schedule needs

Coordinate engineering & supplier performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long term targets

Coordinate legal interfaces with the project & stakeholder needs to remove blockers to successful, timely commencement of construction and operation

Support the risk management process across each region

Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner

Support the identification of key EVSE technology solutions, for the optimum delivery of projects in accordance with BP Ethics & Compliance rules

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes

Comply with S&OR rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated move or trends

Alert the project managers and the and Senior manager Global Engineering on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

Excellent university degree in engineering, preferably civil/structural engineering or electrical engineering and comparable education/industry experience

A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management involving Civil installations across hydrocarbon forecourt and/or industrial installations

Sound knowledge of civil installations and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.

An understanding of the standards and protocols of the industry

An understanding of industry relevant engineering standards in the EV space

A solid understanding of the EV value chain / technologies and necessary infrastructure to support

Clear understanding and experience in grid connections, grid access constraints and requirements and the process in achieving such

Technical and engineering roll out

5-10 years’ experience in large scale engineering projects

Agile Project management

Fluent German and English language skills

At Aral Pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​Aral pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!​