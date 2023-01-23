EV Charging E-Commerce Sales Manager – Aral pulse (m/f/d)

Job summary

To join our Aral pulse team in Bochum or Hamburg



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Want to be part of something Electrifying?

​

Aral pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.​



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. ​



YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify! ​



An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets. On our mission to make EV Home Charging convenient and reliable, we are rolling out an EV Home Charging offer for B2C customers in Germany. We use the Aral brand which is one of the strongest brands in the mobility space in Germany.



Purpose of the role is the management of the e-commerce sales channel for Home Charging solutions.

This is an opportunity to join a business unit with startup-mentality in a fast-growing market, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest disruption in the mobility ecosystem for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in Germany.

Key Accountabilities

Management (“Guard, shape, improve”) of the e-commerce sales channel for our Home Charging solutions

Portfolio Management: Products/Services and Prices

Plan and execute advertising campaigns together with our internal and external online marketing experts

Meet expected monthly and yearly targets in line with growth of the business; provide reporting against target

E-Commerce controlling: KPI definition, monitoring & analysis

Planning of e-commerce related budgets

Shop maintenance: Coordination of security & privacy requirement updates to secure legal compliance of the shop

Contribution to the conceptual evolution of the e-commerce shop: Continuously improve the sales channel to meet the high-quality standards of our desired Home Charging customer experience

Ensure value proposition and brand consistency is always maintained

University degree, ideally in Business Administration, Marketing, Sales, Business IT or comparable education

At least five years proven track record in B2C e-commerce (required)

Professional experience in planning, managing & controlling Online Sales/Marketing campaigns (required)

Ability to use Content-Management-Systems (required)

Proven ability to interact with multiple functions within an organisation to deliver goals (required)

Experience in selling EV charging solutions or comparable products (preferred)

Fluent in German and English

Strong in comprehension, structuring and work organization

Self-starter mentality with drive and motivation

Ability to identify key drivers of success or failure and prioritize according to that

Works well within a multidisciplinary team, bringing colleagues and partners with them on a journey

Positive personality, with energetic communication style and strong resilience

At Aral pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​Aral pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!​