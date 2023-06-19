This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

We are bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries e.g. Germany, the UK, the US, and China. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Technical Expert team and advance your career as an

EV Charging Electrical Engineer

(3 years fixed term contract)



This role plays a key part in the EV rollout through oversight and verification of the standardized engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions/review cycles. The role will also provide front-line technical query support to the installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery.





In this role You will:

Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in Europe that form part of the FM&S installation aim

Support the Senior Manager of Global Engineering and the Engineering Team Leader(s) in creating a standard design model that can be deployed and quality detailed design products for the installation of the chosen solutions

Support all teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live

Support the risk management process across each region

Support our rollout with engineering performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long-term targets

Support key engineering management process to maintain the rollout in an efficient and safe manner

Maintain a close working relationship with each of the regional deployment teams and ensure they are successful in delivering their regional targets

Support the identification of key EVSE technology solutions, for the optimum delivery of projects in accordance with BP Ethics & Compliance rules

Anticipate future standards and technology to optimize the time and materials substance of any projects

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes

Comply with S&OR rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated moves or trends

Alert the project managers and the Senior manager of Global Engineering on any identified risks within his / her responsibility

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments



What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English and Polish is required (German knowledge is nice to have)

University degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent degree in Electronics-, Mechanical-, Mechatronics-, or Information Technology Engineering field

5-10 years of experience in large-scale engineering projects

A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management involving Hardware solutions in the EV infrastructure world

An understanding of the standards and protocols of the industry

An understanding of Grid access constraints and LV / MV / HV connections.

Technical and engineering rollout in the EV field

An understanding of Microgrid and Smart Grid concept and general design

Project Management of similar power and hardware Projects

Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery

Sound knowledge of EV charging technology and a thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated

Direct experience with industry standards in the EV space

Agile Project management



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support

Additional days off

Equity matching program and many other benefits



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



