We are bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries e.g. Germany, the UK, the US, and China. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in.
Customers & Products
Engineering Group
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Technical Expert team and advance your career as an
EV Charging Electrical Engineer
(3 years fixed term contract)
This role plays a key part in the EV rollout through oversight and verification of the standardized engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions/review cycles. The role will also provide front-line technical query support to the installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery.
In this role You will:
- Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in Europe that form part of the FM&S installation aim
- Support the Senior Manager of Global Engineering and the Engineering Team Leader(s) in creating a standard design model that can be deployed and quality detailed design products for the installation of the chosen solutions
- Support all teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live
- Support the risk management process across each region
- Support our rollout with engineering performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long-term targets
- Support key engineering management process to maintain the rollout in an efficient and safe manner
- Maintain a close working relationship with each of the regional deployment teams and ensure they are successful in delivering their regional targets
- Support the identification of key EVSE technology solutions, for the optimum delivery of projects in accordance with BP Ethics & Compliance rules
- Anticipate future standards and technology to optimize the time and materials substance of any projects
- Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes
- Comply with S&OR rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated moves or trends
- Alert the project managers and the Senior manager of Global Engineering on any identified risks within his / her responsibility
- Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments
What You will need to be successful:
- Fluency in English and Polish is required (German knowledge is nice to have)
- University degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent degree in Electronics-, Mechanical-, Mechatronics-, or Information Technology Engineering field
- 5-10 years of experience in large-scale engineering projects
- A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management involving Hardware solutions in the EV infrastructure world
- An understanding of the standards and protocols of the industry
- An understanding of Grid access constraints and LV / MV / HV connections.
- Technical and engineering rollout in the EV field
- An understanding of Microgrid and Smart Grid concept and general design
- Project Management of similar power and hardware Projects
- Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery
- Sound knowledge of EV charging technology and a thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated
- Direct experience with industry standards in the EV space
- Agile Project management
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
- Possibility to join our social communities
- Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract
- Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support
- Additional days off
- Equity matching program and many other benefits
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.