Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 Electrical Vehicle) charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify! Join our bp pulse team and advance your career as an

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 Electrical Vehicle) charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!Join our bp pulse team and advance your career as an



Job Description:

EV Charging Electrical Engineer_ bp pulse

As an Electrical Engineer you will play a key part in the EV (Electrical Vehicle) roll out through oversight and verification of the standardised engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions. The role will also provide front line technical query support to the installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery.

Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this unique charging solution, through quality design solutions whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites.

In this role You will:

Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in Europe that form part of the bp pulse installation aim

Support the Senior Manager Global Engineering and the Engineering Team Leader in creating a standard design model that can be deployed and quality detailed design products for the installation of the chosen solution

Support all teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live

Support the risk management process across each region

Support our roll out with engineering performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long term targets

Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner

Maintain a close working relationship with each of regional deployment teams and ensure they are successful with delivering their regional targets

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes

Comply with S&OR rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated move or trends

Contribute to the success of any project and support the Project Managers to help them deliver the project on time and within budget

Alert the project managers and the and Senior manager Global Engineering on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployment

Support Interactions or contribute to negotiations with DNO/DSO and TSO.

We have the following requirements:

Excellent university degree in electrical engineering

A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex project management involving hardware and engineering solutions in the EV infrastructure world

Clear understanding of the standards and protocols of the industry

Knowledge of Microgrid and Smart Grid concept and general design.

Project Management of similar power and hardware projects

3-8 years’ experience in large scale engineering projects

Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery.

Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field

Sound knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated is a big advantage

Direct experience of industry standards in the EV space would be desired

Agile Project management.

Chartered Engineer or equivalent

Fluent in Dutch and confident in English

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!

Find your electric future with bp pulse.

Please note: next to the existing Europoort Office in Rotterdam, we are exploring the possibilities of opening a new office more centrally in the Netherlands



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering Management, Electrical operational safety, Electrical Technology, Engineering Management, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.