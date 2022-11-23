EV Charging Hardware Product Manager (m/f/d) – Aral pulse

Job summary

To join our Aral pulse team in Hamburg or Bochum



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest.



Want to be part of something Electrifying? ​



Aral pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.

​

We're looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.

​

YOU can help us get there, we're searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!



The purpose of the EV Charging Hardware Product Manager role is to support building a new business for bp through provision of world-class hardware for our fleet & home charging customers.



The Product Manager is expected to have an in-depth understanding of the product, technology, standards, and the target markets. Success is getting the best-in-class hardware for bp’s customer offer, applying agile methodologies.



This is an opportunity to join a business unit with startup-mentality in a fast-growing market, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest disruption in the mobility ecosystem for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in Germany.

Key Accountabilities

Plan, organise, and lead all hardware projects in the specific country / region.

Be responsible for the AC & DC hardware offer to our fleet & home charging customers including logistics processes.

Jointly with the Global Hardware Product Management approve product/offer roadmap taking into account market and customer requirements, competition and technology.

Responsibility for the compliance of the design and development of the product following BP's predefined technical / architectural requirements.

Ensuring product specifications provide the best customer experience and customer traction to position bp as the most attractive brand in the market with great features.

Identify market and region-specific requirements, ensure hardware delivered is able to meet customer needs and demands for the market and region.

Enforce improvements, bottlenecks and misconception along the product lifecycle.

Identify and onboard the right hardware & logistics partners/teams for further timely and economic delivery.

Act as a crucial link to the development team in collaboration with the Global Hardware team while including digital, systems and data architecture to ensure products and features are feasible.

Ensure bp has best-in-class hardware through sourcing of hardware from 3rd parties and/or development of proprietary hardware.

Contribute to building a portfolio of options that provide short, medium and long-term commercial benefit for bp.

Contribute to annual plans and budgets for the business, relative to the Hardware plan.

University degree, ideally in engineering, business administration or similar field

Proven track record in Hardware product management.

Experienced in the EV charging / EV charging infrastructure space and related energy management (load management, smart charging, V2G, Microgrid etc …).

Sound sophisticated knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.

Build and maintain positive working relationships across the business working collaboratively with regional electrification teams to align on future potential joint hardware products.

Agile Project management and the ability to work in flexible and highly commercially focussed ways to achieve results.

Ability to think creatively to generate new opportunities.

Fluent in German and English

