EV Charging Network Monitoring & Back-end Supervisor (m/f/d)

Job summary

To join our Aral pulse team in Bochum or Hamburg



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Want to be part of something Electrifying?

​

Aral pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.​



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. ​



YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify! ​

Key Accountabilities

Day-to-day network monitoring to identify operational issues

Analyse charger performance to identify improvement opportunities and predict downtime risks

Manage the charger IoT-Solution

Preparation of site go-lives related back-end set-up, set-up of new locations and activation/management of SIM-cards

Manage end-to-end charger configuration

Troubleshooting and support for issues related software and possible escalation to hardware supplier and maintenance party

Connect with BackEnd provider (chargepoint) to identify continuous improvement and deployment of new software features

Work closely with the EV and substation delivery teams to support the delivery of the global mobility scale up targets

Work closely with the applicable contractors/suppliers/bp teams to safely deliver the EV installation an efficient manner

Contribution to strategic backend initiatives and programmes, requirements gathering and prioritisation, closely working with respective product management teams

Support project manager in each applicable region to contribute to the success of the project and raise concerns/ask for support early.

Play a key role in delivering the externally committed target of 70,000 EV unit by 2030.

Contribution to the development of annual plans and budgets.

The incumbent delivers the following SMART outcomes:

Zero HSSE incidents Uptime above 98% Solving technical issues remotely in less than […] hours Successful commissioning of […] customer sites in 2023

University degree, ideally in engineering or comparable education

A thorough understanding of the software and operating model of the EV infrastructure system

Strong knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated

Professional experience in terms of track record on delivering actual projects or in supporting complex project management

A good understanding of the hardware and software components within the EV system

Experience in software configuration

Broad professional experience in software and project management delivery

Direct experience of the applicable standards and programs to support the delivery of the role

Fluent in German and English

At Aral pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​Aral pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!​