EV Charging Operations & Maintenance Lead (West Coast)

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We're looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.
The Operations and Maintenance Lead will oversee the efficient operation and maintenance of a network of chargers along the West Coast. They will be responsible for ensuring the safety, reliability, and excellent customer charging experience of the network. This role involves daily monitoring of system performance, coordinating troubleshooting efforts, developing procedures and policies, and collaborating with collaborators to optimize network reliability and performance.
Candidates must be within driving distance to our Mountain View Office.
How much do we pay (Base)? $92,000-172,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.
We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
