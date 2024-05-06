EV Charging Operations & Maintenance Lead (West Coast)

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



IT&S Group



Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We're looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.

The Operations and Maintenance Lead will oversee the efficient operation and maintenance of a network of chargers along the West Coast. They will be responsible for ensuring the safety, reliability, and excellent customer charging experience of the network. This role involves daily monitoring of system performance, coordinating troubleshooting efforts, developing procedures and policies, and collaborating with collaborators to optimize network reliability and performance.

Candidates must be within driving distance to our Mountain View Office.

Maintain high uptime and efficient performance of charging stations.

Supervise daily for faults, outages, and offline units, conducting triage for remote repair possibilities.

Identify root causes of issues and initiate corrective actions, including warranty-covered repairs or contractor assistance.

Facilitate weekly meetings with OEMs and contractors to address charger issues, reliability, and safety concerns.

Support troubleshooting efforts with OEMs and electricians.

Collaborate to refine safety, operational, and maintenance procedures and policies.

Develop and implement preventive maintenance procedures and asset management systems.

Ensure training for contractors, third parties, and staff to deliver efficient service.

Track and document site drawings, ensuring regulatory compliance and proper work approval.

Verify hazard recognitions, conduct site inspections, and complete audits to ensure safety and identify improvements.

Provide, track, and improve KPI data on maintenance, safety, uptime, and repairs.

Work with utility or site representatives for power outages and manage routine Service Level Agreements.

Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering or equivalent from a recognized institution.

Alternatively, completion of an Electrician Technician program from a reputable technical institute.

At least 5 years of experience in electrical operation or maintenance, preferably in a power distribution system.

Experience with power electronics or power systems.

Experience with EV charging systems.

Proficiency in troubleshooting low-voltage switchgear, breakers, cables, relays, etc.

Experience in power distribution operation and maintenance.

Knowledge of National Electric Code, NFPA 70E electrical safety standards and regulations.

Ability to develop and implement operational procedures and safety policies.

Experience in managing contractors and third-party service providers.

Proficiency in using maintenance management software and tools.

How much do we pay (Base)? $92,000-172,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



