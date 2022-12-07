EV Charging Quality Engineer (m/f/d)

Job summary

To join our Aral Pulse team home based



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Want to be part of something Electrifying? ​

Aral Pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.​

We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. ​

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify! ​

bp has an accelerated EV and convenience growth strategy in Europe. It is anticipated that more than 70% of the growth footprint will be outside the existing retail forecourts. This requires us to rapidly access new sites at pace and scale across Europe to support the EV business (bp pulse) growth plans over the next decade.



Within bp’s Aral Pulse organization we are currently building our business to deliver a significant scale-up of our Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging point footprint globally. The organization design includes a Quality team both centrally and in-country (clusters) that will directly contribute to our drive for a superior Customer Experience through the delivery and maintenance of safe and reliable operations.

Working in close collaboration with our wider bp Pulse organisation and supply partners the role of Quality Engineer will seek to deliver ‘right first time & zero defects’ throughout our end-to-end value chain including: Engineering Design (robustness); Supplier, Project and Operational Quality Excellence (site QA / QC); Customer experience & Product Reliability.

Key accountabilities:

Provide Quality Engineering support to the bp Pulse central cluster organisation

In-particular provide: Standardisation – through the deployment and governance (self-verification) of global Quality standards throughout the value-chain in-country and region assigned. Management System – deployment of global Quality management system and creation of in-country and regional procedures to support such including governance (self-verification) and where required coordination of external audit body accreditation (i.e., ISO9001). Performance – Cascade and measure / report defined Quality KPI’s at in-country and at regional level including participation in related performance reviews; Ensure capture and robust resolution of Non-conformances; Conduct on-site project construction / commissioning Quality assurance oversight. Organisation & Capabilities – Develop in-country and regional Quality capability at personal and team levels as appropriate to enhance ‘Quality culture’.



Ideally university degree qualified or otherwise qualified to an appropriate higher level of education in a related engineering discipline – extensive experience in a Quality Engineering role with lesser formal qualification would be considered where directly relevant.

Ideally a chartered Quality professional or similar professional body demonstrating professional field of knowledge and experience

Experience as a Quality professional (ideally Quality Engineer or above) within a similar industrial, customer focused environment, i.e. Construction & Commissioning, Electrical, Software, Supply chain (incl. Automotive or similar).

Knowledge of Project Quality assurance; root cause analysis (problem solving); ISO9001 Quality Management System creation and maintenance (auditing); Supply chain Quality all highly desired and beneficial.

Customer focused and agile in mind-set. Able to self-manage within a fast-moving environment and decide own priorities with minimal supervision. Always seeking to drive improvement and value to the business through strong teamwork and collaboration.

Strong English and German language skills (spoken and written)

Experience of working with the Electric Vehicle charging segment would be highly desirable – otherwise similar customer facing, volume manufacturing, high reliability environments also beneficial.

Communication / Presentation skills and experience – able to communicate competently throughout levels of the organisation (written and verbal).

Having worked within a global matrix organisation.

Experience of working within a large installed footprint, field service environment.

Experience of setting up new Quality systems within a growth environment.

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?​At Aral pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​Basically, Aral Pulse is a fun place to work! ​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​Aral pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!​#bppulse