Customers & Products



Retail Group



EV Charging Real Estate Project Manager (m/f/d) – Aral pulse – Region Frankfurt/Kassel

Region: Center (around Frankfurt/Kassel) - the position is home based and requires business trips 50-60%

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Want to be part of something Electrifying? ​

Aral pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.​

We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify! ​

bp has an accelerated EV and convenience growth strategy in Europe. It is anticipated that more than 70% of the growth footprint will be outside the existing retail forecourts. This requires us to rapidly access new sites at pace and scale across Europe to support the EV business growth plans over the next decade.

The Real Estate Project Manager (REPM) is responsible for the implementation of the EV Network strategy at country level in support of the overall growth of the EV network and associated offers, in line with the network plan. The REPM will liaise with internal stakeholders across bp and external stakeholders including landlords and distribution network operators (DNOs) to ensure that all requisite consents are secured to enable roll out of chargers across the bp and dealer sites.

Success is contributing to the fast-paced roll-out of this unique charging solution, through quality design solutions whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites.

Analyze and inspect potential investment opportunities for EV charging initiatives, with the goal "of closing contracts" and establishing a profitable network in Germany, your knowledge will be put to use in the global drive for electric vehicles

Stay current with any alterations or adjustments related to contract renewals and lease extensions for the company's EV charging sites, ensuring the continuous effectiveness of our charging infrastructure

Develop and maintain relationships with external parties – developers, landlords, destination partners, local councils, DNO providers and familiarity with fuel forecourt network operators as a potential source of charging locations

Take on the role of representing the company during official approval procedures, collaborating with stakeholders to ensure the efficient operation of construction planning processes

Undertake a complete evaluation of the trading zone to analyze the project's outlook, taking into consideration potential risks and hazards that must be considered in the decision-making process.

Secure a certification in a relevant discipline, showcasing your proficiency in property management and legal involvement of at least 5 years

Displayed a strong ability to skillfully negotiate and secure approvals for significant implementation projects, demonstrating proficiency in navigating intricate real estate landscapes

With an in-depth understanding of project management, you will be equipped to work independently, handle conflicting tasks, and meet strict deadlines

With your knowledge of the business industry and proficient understanding of the key elements that drive value in the electric vehicle charging sector, you can attain financial success

In order to effectively cater to changing customer demands, our EV network must prioritize customer satisfaction and stay ahead of emerging trends

Emphasize your proficiency in navigating diverse stakeholder environments by utilizing your expertise in the real estate industry, which includes engaging with property owners, real estate companies, and authorities

Unparalleled aptitude in Microsoft tools, specifically Office software

Improving communication with both internal and external stakeholders by having fluency in both German and English



Experience working in a retail or infrastructure property business

Relevant Real Estate Qualification (e.g., Chartered Surveyor)

Prior Client-side experience

Sound knowledge of civil & electrical installations

Direct experience of industry & legislative standards in the EV space



At Aral pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​

Basically, Aral pulse is a fun place to work! ​

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



