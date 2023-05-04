EV Charging Real Estate Project Manager (m/f/d) – Aral pulse

Job summary

To join our Aral pulse team (home based) – East / West & Central Region



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Want to be part of something Electrifying?

​

Aral pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.

​

We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.



YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

​

bp has an accelerated EV and convenience growth strategy in Europe. It is anticipated that more than 70% of the growth footprint will be outside the existing retail forecourts. This requires us to rapidly access new sites at pace and scale across Europe to support the EV business growth plans over the next decade.



The Real Estate Project Manager (REPM) is responsible for the implementation of the EV Network strategy at country level in support of the overall growth of the EV network and associated offers, in line with the network plan. The REPM will liaise with internal stakeholders across bp and external stakeholders including landlords and distribution network operators (DNOs) to ensure that all requisite consents are secured to enable roll out of chargers across the bp and dealer sites.

Success is contributing to the fast-paced roll-out of this unique charging solution, through quality design solutions whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites.

Key Accountabilities

The REPM identifies, evaluates, and recommends all projects requiring investments (capex) in existing assets and strongly focusses on new business opportunities with the aim to grow a profitable EV network in Germany

Accountability for contract renewals and lease extensions on company owned/ operated EV charging sites

Develop and maintain relationships with external parties – developers, landlords, destination partners, local councils, DNO providers and familiarity with fuel forecourt network operators as a potential source of charging locations

Negotiate with property owners, investors, developers, dealers, local government, highways agency, DNO providers and others to achieve bp’s objectives, protecting, optimizing, the value and performance of bp’s EV charging assets

Control of the official approval procedures for issuing building & operating permits, incl. where applicable, initiation of the construction planning processes in coordination with client stakeholders

Company representation within approved delegation, at all levels of cities and municipalities, project developers, lawyers, architects, estate agents and authorities

Ability to complete a trading area analysis to evaluate potential of the project, identifying risks and threats for their consideration in the decision-making process

Professional qualification in a relevant discipline

5 years of working in property management / legal interaction roles

Negotiating experience and proven success within the relevant field

Property management experience, with a good knowledge of relevant country property law and experience is securing consents for a large roll out program

Extensive project management expertise, and ability to work independently, managing conflicting priorities and challenging deadlines

Competent negotiator

Proven Commercial track record and sound understanding of components of value for EV charging business or forecourt retail business.

Financial/commercial knowledge, including economic evaluations for investment decisions

Customer focused and ability to anticipate emerging trends

Relevant Real estate experience dealing with property owners, real estate companies, authorities, estate agents & lawyers

Excellent Microsoft skills – Office products

Fluent in German and English

Experience working in a retail or infrastructure property business

Relevant Real Estate Qualification (e.g., Chartered Surveyor)

Prior Client-side experience

Sound knowledge of civil & electrical installations

Direct experience of industry & legislative standards in the EV space

At Aral pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​Aral pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!​