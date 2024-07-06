Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

We are looking for a motivated and experienced

EV Charging Real Estate Strategic Project Lead (m/f/d) – Aral pulse

To join our Aral pulse team (home based)

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Want to be part of something Electrifying? ​

bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.​

We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. ​

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify! ​

How you can help shape the future:

The Real Estate Strategic Project Lead will provide active and operational support in the implementation of the real estate strategy. The role is intended to ensure that bp/Aral pulse prioritizes and implements the strategically relevant projects to guarantee the long-term success of the pulse objectives. In addition, the Real Estate Strategic Project Lead is involved in project management and coordinates the other Real Estate Project Managers and team members in such.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Identify, evaluate and drive real estate projects with strategic relevance for bp and Gigahubs to grow a profitable EV network in Germany

Manage, supervise and lead the development of strategic relationships with players in the real estate sector and the bp pulse business to achieve bp’s objectives, optimizing the value and future development of bp’s EV charging assets

Project manage, lead and execute offer development in the real estate team with a focus on greenfield and OTG sites

Support and coach the team of REPMs during senior level negotiations, project development and in building compelling value propositions

Drive real estate topics in the development of bp Gigahubs, managing the collaboration with Execution and other teams within bp

Be proactive in advocacy, representing bp internally and externally to enable future activities and scale up our value generating potential

Contribute to design and delivery of appropriate business performance and project planning processes

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

At least 10 years professional experience in the real estate sector

University Degree in business or relevant equivalent, a University degree in the real estate sector would be highly desirable

MBA or equivalent degree would be advantageous

Strong experience in identification and development of new and value add real estate opportunities with proven track record of taking offers from concept to execution, including financial and business evaluation

In-depth knowledge of the real estate industry, its players, contracts and interdependencies

Experience in developing partnerships, with proven contractual and negotiating experience, at senior levels

Relevant experience of presenting high quality insights and business recommendations to influence senior stakeholders and workstreams

Ability to multi-task, efficiently manage workload, and prioritize effectively, but also excellent attention to detail and sound business judgement

Strategic, lateral, and solutions-oriented thinker with strong problem-solving skills who is able to manage internal processes, get buy in from stakeholders and ensure delivery

Strong influencing and team building skills, with an ability to build consensus and engagement with key stakeholders at all levels and across organizational and regional boundaries

Ability to work in flexible and highly commercially focussed way to achieve results

Ability to streamline and simplify work processes, foresee issues and provide quick resolution

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?​

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​

Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work! ​

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​​

​



