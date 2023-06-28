EV Charging Site Electrical Leader (m/f/d) – Aral pulse

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Grade H Responsible for providing Instrumentation & Control expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Electrical Duty Holder for entire bp Pulse LV and HV electrical distribution network in Germany

Responsible for all areas of site electrical compliance and electrical site infrastructure up to 25kV

Ownership of Electrical Standards, Safety Rules and Operational Practices and Procedures

Promote a safety conscious working environment where all engineering personnel adopt safe working practices

Performance Management of DNOs, TSOs and EPC Contractors, conducting oversight and management meetings to ensure all targets are met

Development and ownership of bp Pulse Power Resilience Risk Register, reducing power-related disruption

Lead RCAs solving complex electrical issues and establishing preventative measures

Maintain regular contact with the O&M Team to ensure maintenance issues are being dealt with effectively

Acting as Authorising Officer and Network Control Manager

Prepare and/or approve all switching schedules, outages/shutdowns and sign-off of Permits to Work and energisation certificates

Provide technical guidance and decision making on development and power needs, improving understanding of the associated risk across the bp Pulse network in Germany

Support the Engineering Team Leader and Global Substation Manger creating a standard design model that can be deployed and quality detailed design produced for the installation of the chosen solutions

Support all teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live

Alert the Execution Manager and Engineering Team Leader on any identified risks within his / her responsibility

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

University degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent university degree

Experience, training and eligibility to act as the responsible “Elektrofachkraft (vEFK)” according to German regulations

At least five years experience as Senior Authorised Person

Strong technical knowledge of LV, HV and EHV systems, standards, regulations, constraints, and requirements

Experience in working at or for DNOs, TSOs or Power System Consultancies

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build relationships with external parties

Good organisational and analytical skills

A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management

Fluent in German and English

Desirable Experience

Chartered Engineer or equivalent (working towards with imminent application would be considered)

Experience leading multi-cultural teams

Demonstrated ability to integrate engineering on projects covering different countries and use cases

Engineering rollout in the EV field

8-15 years’ experience in large scale engineering projects

Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery

Sound knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated

Direct experience of industry standards in the EV space

Agile Project management

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?​

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​

Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work! ​

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​​



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



