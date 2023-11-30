Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and are searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.Within bp pulse, we are currently building our organization to deliver a significant scale-up our Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging point footprint globally. An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries e.g. Germany, UK, US and China. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in.This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.This EV Civil Engineer role plays a key part in the EV roll out through oversight and verification of the standardized engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions/review cycles. The role will also provide front line technical query support to the installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery.This is an office based position in Chicago or Mountain View.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points on project Pivot in the US that form part of our business aims

Support the Engineering Team Leader in creating a standard design model that can be deployed, and quality detailed design products for the installation of the chosen solutions

Provide engineering assurance through the technical review of contractor design deliverables

Support all teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live

Support the risk management process on the project

Support our roll out with engineering performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long term targets

Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner

Anticipate on future standards and technology to optimize time and materials substance of any projects

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes

Comply with S&OR rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated move or trends

Contribute to the success of any project and support the Project Manager to help them deliver the project on time and within budget

Alert the Project Manager and the and Engineering Team Lead on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

Support Interactions or contribute to discussions with EV site electrical utilities/AHJ and other relevant stakeholders

Essential Education and Experience:

Undergraduate or Graduate accredited university degree in civil or structural engineering

A strong track record in engineering delivery within projects or in supporting complex project management involving Hardware solutions in the EV infrastructure world

An understanding of the standards and protocols of the industry

A strong track record in performing technical reviews of 3rd party design drawings, calculations and reports

Desireable Criteria:

Licensed Professional Engineer (PE) – Civil Engineering or Structural Engineer (SE) demonstrating professional field of knowledge and experience (working towards licensure will also be considered)

Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field

5-10 years’ experience in large scale engineering projects

Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery

Sound knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.

Direct experience of industry standards in the EV space.

Experience in the design and build of hydrocarbon forecourts

California:

How much do we pay (Base)? ($113,000-$211,000) *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.