Job summary

X.

bp pulse – EV Commercial Analyst

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify! You will be at the forefront of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century, playing an important role as we learn and shape the global EV charging markets.

About the role

The Commercial Analyst's a key member of the bp pulse Americas team and will provide in depth financial modeling and analysis on new prospects. As the Commercial Analyst, you will support the US bp pulse team and the regional business development team in identifying and developing opportunities to organically grow bp’s US public charging electric vehicle business. To be successful in this role you will need to bring a strong commercial attitude and experience supporting a fast-paced business and support ad hoc EV sector specific and financial information requests and analysis.

Key Accountabilities:

Development of business cases in support of the regional growth agenda

Help evaluate opportunities are aligned to strategy and quantify commercial value and risks

Prepare executive briefing documents as part of internal approval process

Develop DCF financial models and build EV charging hub utilization and forecasting models

Prepare for negotiations including determining key boundaries and defining deal structure

Perform due diligence and EV sector research

Create quantitative analyses and supporting presentations on opportunities

Work with regional business to create implementation plans

Essential Education:

A Bachelor’s Degree in finance, economics, business, or a similar area of study

Essential experience include:

5 plus years of experience supporting a commercial business

Experience working on financial modeling and proforma projections

Strong analytical agility, problem solving and decision making skills

Good track record of thriving in fast paced highly ambitious environments

Strong project management, communication and influencing skills

Advanced user of Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and Word

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with key partners inside and outside of bp

Additional desirable experience (non-essential) might include:

Knowledge of electrification and mobility business models

Negotiation experience including creating a framework and key boundaries

Considering Joining bp Pulse?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, and more!