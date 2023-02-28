EV Commercial Associate

Job summary

Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

About the Role:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.

As the Commercial Associate, you will work to create commercial opportunities and partnerships to support the growth of our on-the-go network in the US. You will be a critical member of the team helping to identify and deliver on growth prospects as we look to invest >1 billion dollars in our US EV charging network. To be successful in this role you will need to bring strong commercial savvy, an entrepreneurial attitude, and a drive to succeed. You will work to create enduring commercial relationships that support the delivery of our external dedication to deploy at least 100,000 globally charge-points by 2030.

Key Responsibilities:

Support Commercial Development in the US in partnership with the US On-the-Go and Fleet Teams

Drive partner assessment, offer development, partner engagement, negotiation, deal structuring, investment appraisals and approvals, and implementation of strategic partnerships that help achieve our short-term network growth targets and drive long-term value for bp

Collaborate with both the in-country operational teams and the global enabler teams (e.g. product, digital, convenience, loyalty) to develop US market offers, commercial terms and solution delivery.

Prepare for negotiation: Determine key boundaries and define deal structure ensuring appropriate internal governance and alignment with standard methodologies

Business case: Develop financial and strategic reason for approval by US GM or global investment committee (dependent on deal size)

Negotiation: Lead or support third party negotiations

Implementation: Ensure successful implementation and activation of the commercial opportunity through to successful delivery

Role Requirements:

A Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field; An MBA is helpful

7+ years of experience in a commercial or finance role

In depth experience in financial modelling and a good understanding of EEM requirements

Experience in Business Development

Experience establishing effective partner relationships

Track record of growing in a fast paced highly ambiguous environment.

Considering Joining bp Pulse?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, and more!