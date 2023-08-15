EV Commercial Director - bp Pulse US

Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world. bp is supercharging its agenda to accelerate electrification in the US with plans to invest $1 billion in EV charging across the country by 2030. We are looking for a dedicated individual to join our team as the Commercial Director. In this role, you will be at the forefront of transformation as we shape the EV charging market across the US. You will lead the commercial organisation and define and implement commercial strategies across the US, including setting performance metrics, developing a deal pipeline and driving P&L.

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Define and implement commercial strategies according to company goals and objectives aiming to accelerate EV growth across the US on-the-go business

Conduct market research and analysis to create detailed business plans on commercial opportunities (expansion, business development, etc.)

Act to acquire new EV customers and manage client relationships (new and existing); manage and nurture the US on-the-go deal hopper

Understand the requirements of existing customers to ensure their needs are being met. Conduct Key Account management to harvest existing customer base

Establish financial targets and monitor performance of commercial activities

Work closely with execution teams to deliver EV installation projects across the on the go customer portfolio

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

10+ years of experience in commercial roles

Proven track record in establishing successful commercial or sales organizations

Commercial awareness partnered with a strategic mindset

Excellent organizational and leadership skills

Proven “hunting” and “closing” qualities related to deal generation and execution

Proven ability to build up and maintain strong client relationships at Senior and Executive Level

Ability to drive for results in fast paced and ambiguous environments

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



