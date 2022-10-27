X
The EV Construction Manager is responsible for delivery of completions, workovers, and interventions designs, planning, execution support, and associated procedures that meet business objectives, align with local regulations, and conform with all bp practices and procedures. The CM applies in-depth subject knowledge as an independent practitioner in the completions, workovers, and interventions process and performs a leading role in multi-discipline team planning and execution support of electric vehicle projects.
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
#LI-Remote