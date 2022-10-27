Job summary

About the Role:

The EV Construction Manager is responsible for delivery of completions, workovers, and interventions designs, planning, execution support, and associated procedures that meet business objectives, align with local regulations, and conform with all bp practices and procedures. The CM applies in-depth subject knowledge as an independent practitioner in the completions, workovers, and interventions process and performs a leading role in multi-discipline team planning and execution support of electric vehicle projects.

Key Accountabilities:

Deliver safe, compliant, reliable, competitive, and productive electric vehicle chargers through multi-functional collaboration in the design and execution of completions, workovers, and interventions.

Assures that EV chargers control and process safety risks are recognized and managed in design and operations.

Provide technical mentorship when execution issues or problems occur.

Support the sharing and implementation of lessons learned, standard processes, success on new technology/technique trials and operational efficiencies gained from assigned asset and transfer learning across assets.

Provide engineering recommendations to completions, workovers, and interventions design and operations per the requirements of Electric Vehicle infrastructure projects.

Prepares accurate time and cost estimates to support project FMs and well AFEs.

Develops programs that enforce the Technical File Notes and associated Completions Design Documents..

Reviews benchmarking of completions execution and performance to identify areas for continuous improvement.

Supports Program Managers

Essential Education and Qualifications

Bachelor of Science Degree

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in industry with focus on completions, workovers, and interventions engineering and operations.

How much do we pay?

(105,000$ - 195,000$)

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!





