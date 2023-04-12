EV Contract Coordinator (m/f/d) – Aral pulse

Job summary

To join our Aral pulse team in Hamburg or Bochum



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Want to be part of something Electrifying?

​

Aral pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.

​

We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.

​

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

​

On our mission to make EV Fleet and Home Charging convenient and reliable, we are rolling out offers for our B2B and B2C customers. We use the Aral brand which is one of the strongest brands in the mobility space in Germany.

Purpose of the role is to act as central responsible for all initiatives around creating and adapting contracts that are needed to sell charging solutions to our B2B & B2C customers. The EV Contract Coordinator will closely interact with our Sales teams and our central Legal teams.



This is an opportunity to join a business unit with startup-mentality in a fast-growing market, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest disruption in the mobility ecosystem for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in Germany.

Key Accountabilities

Ownership of all contract documents needed in our B2B and B2C EV charging business

Independent responsibility for the creation of new legal documents or adaption of existing legal documents in collaboration with the central legal department, for example Terms & Conditions or B2B Framework Agreements

Contractual advice of the Sales Managers on contract negotiations and, if necessary, coordination with internal / external lawyers with the goal to prepare facts and propose possible solutions

Central point of contact for internal and external lawyers

Clarification of legal questions in relation to our B2C and B2C charging solutions sales activities

Development of a document and knowledge database for all legal matters in the field of EV fleet & home charging

Preparation/processing of judicial and extrajudicial cases, if necessary, in exchange / cooperation with internal/external lawyers

Completed three-year apprenticeship training with several years of professional experience and/or additional qualification (required)

Proven track record in creation and/or Management of Contract Documents, ideally in a Sales context

Expertise in strong interface and relationship building

Sound knowledge of EV charging technology

Strong in comprehension, structuring and work organization

Positive personality, with convincing communication style and strong resilience

“Can do”-attitude

Ability to network internally and externally

High degree of reliability

Problem solving competence

Self-starter mentality with drive and motivation

High degree of flexibility to adapt to what is a fast-changing environment

Fluent in German and English

At Aral pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​Aral pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!​