Job summary

Work location: Milton Keynes



Employment basis: 2 year Fixed term contract.



About the role:



The EV Convenience Hub Offer Implementation Lead is responsible to coordinate the implementation of integrated customer offers and support with operational readiness across EV charging, convenience, and digital solutions at our EV Convenience Hubs.

The role will be responsible to coordinate and perform multiple implementation activities simultaneously, as we shape and refine our proposition to deliver a consistent and quality customer offer at each EV Convenience Hub which is credible, efficient and affordable.



What you’ll be supporting:

• Work closely with workstream leads to develop an in-depth understanding of the customer value proposition at each EV Convenience Hub and coordinate delivery of implementation activities in preparation for customer and operational readiness.

• Responsible to work alongside workstream leads to support with and coordinate the development of documentation that enables the transition from design to implementation / post implementation, including equipment evaluation, standard operating procedures and training.

• In collaboration with appropriate stakeholders, responsible for definition and delivery of new and improved equipment solutions that meet HSSE standards, optimise operational excellence and deliver an enhanced customer experience, aligned with our strategy.

• Collaborate with 3rd party suppliers, partners and internal stakeholders and secure full alignment on proposed solutions / implementation activities.

• Ensure appropriate governance, approval and change control processes are followed for the development of functional, technical and equipment requirements.

• Provide operational input on potential solutions, applying best practice and continuous improvement methodologies.

• Responsible to collaborate with multiple teams and functions to ensure implementation activities are delivered in line with the objectives and key milestones of the project.

• Support with testing and trialling solutions and capturing learnings for continuous improvement throughout the project lifecycle.

• Identify and flag potential issues, risks and mitigation.

• Streamline and optimise workflow across teams to accelerate delivery and ensure end alignment on proposed solutions.

• Ensure that all stakeholders are engaged and communicated to throughout the project. Ensure adequate performance updates are created and cascaded to stakeholders.

• Responsible to ensure that the design intent is implemented correctly at EV Convenience Hubs, through liaising with contractors and conducting store visits before / during / after store development.





Your experience might include:

• Degree in business, engineering, computer science or another appropriate discipline

• 6 sigma certification a plus, Prince 2 or project management qualification desirable

• Agile qualifications or experience a plus



Experience:

• Be an expert on retail operations, analyse business performance and drive delivery of improvement opportunities.

• Retail manager experience and understanding of bp store operational processes and policies desirable.

• A good understanding of other business areas and functions that input into the day-to-day operations at site level.

• Excellent stakeholder management skills and well-developed communication skills.

• Excellent coordination and organisational skills, ability to deliver successful outcomes through others.

• Strong project management skills.

• Process orientated with attention to detail and methodical approach to delivery.

• External retail experience would be beneficial.