Job summary

bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!



Join our bp pulse team and advance your career as an



EV DNO Delivery Engineer -bp pulse





As DNO Delivery Manager you will contribute to building a world-class high power charging business through securing grid connections in a cost-efficient way. This includes playing an interface role between contractors, manufacturers, DNOs, bp’s HSSE team and bp’s project team.



In this role You will: Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in Europe that form part of the FM&S installation aim

Establish, develop, and maintain strong working relationships with the DNO/DSO’s relevant to the project needs

Management, along with the contractors of DNO connections to support the project schedule needs

Support the risk management process across each region

Support our roll out with engineering performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long term targets

Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner

Coordinate DNO’s and their individual requirements for connection points / charger information

Coordinate legal interfaces with the project & DNO needs to remove blockers to successful, timely installation of the grid connections

Coordinate all required construction permitting with the project needs to remove blockers to successful, timely installation of the chargers

Support the identification of key EVSE technology solutions, for the optimum delivery of projects in accordance with BP Ethics & Compliance rules

Anticipate on future standards and technology to optimize time and materials substance of any projects

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes

Comply with S&OR rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated move or trends

Alert the project managers and the and Senior manager Global Engineering on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

We have the following requirements: Excellent university degree in electrical engineering or comparable education/industry experience

A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management involving Civil installations across hydrocarbon forecourt and industrial installations

An understanding of the standards and protocols of the industry

An understanding of industry relevant engineering standards

A solid understanding of the EV value chain / technologies and necessary infrastructure to support

Clear understanding and experience in grid connections, grid access constraints and requirements and the process in achieving such

Fluent Dutch and English language knowledge