Job summary
bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.
YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!
Join our bp pulse team and advance your career as an
EV DNO Delivery Engineer -bp pulse
As DNO Delivery Manager you will contribute to building a world-class high power charging business through securing grid connections in a cost-efficient way. This includes playing an interface role between contractors, manufacturers, DNOs, bp’s HSSE team and bp’s project team.
In this role You will:
- Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in Europe that form part of the FM&S installation aim
- Establish, develop, and maintain strong working relationships with the DNO/DSO’s relevant to the project needs
- Management, along with the contractors of DNO connections to support the project schedule needs
- Support the risk management process across each region
- Support our roll out with engineering performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long term targets
- Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner
- Coordinate DNO’s and their individual requirements for connection points / charger information
- Coordinate legal interfaces with the project & DNO needs to remove blockers to successful, timely installation of the grid connections
- Coordinate all required construction permitting with the project needs to remove blockers to successful, timely installation of the chargers
- Support the identification of key EVSE technology solutions, for the optimum delivery of projects in accordance with BP Ethics & Compliance rules
- Anticipate on future standards and technology to optimize time and materials substance of any projects
- Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes
- Comply with S&OR rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated move or trends
- Alert the project managers and the and Senior manager Global Engineering on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.
- Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments
We have the following requirements:
- Excellent university degree in electrical engineering or comparable education/industry experience
- A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management involving Civil installations across hydrocarbon forecourt and industrial installations
- An understanding of the standards and protocols of the industry
- An understanding of industry relevant engineering standards
- A solid understanding of the EV value chain / technologies and necessary infrastructure to support
- Clear understanding and experience in grid connections, grid access constraints and requirements and the process in achieving such
- Fluent Dutch and English language knowledge
What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?
At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
bp pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!
Please note: This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.