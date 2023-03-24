Job summary

An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in.

This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles in Austria. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.



Join our Team and advance your career as a



EV Delivery Engineer



Ensure readiness to commence Construction and Operations through systematic readiness reviews, structured schedule delivery and action tracking / risk assessment to verify alignment with delivery objectives.

Establish, develop, and maintain strong working relationships with the relevant stakeholders including the distribution network operator’s (DNO’s) relevant to the project needs.

Manage building permissions and ensure substation and charger delivery according to the project schedule.

Coordinate DNO’s and their individual requirements for connection points / charger information.

Management, along with the contractors of suppliers/DNO providers to support the project schedule needs.

Coordinate engineering & supplier performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long term targets.

Coordinate legal interfaces with the project & stakeholder needs to remove blockers to successful, timely commencement of construction and operation.

Support the risk management process across each region.

Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner.

Support the identification of key EVSE technology solutions, for the optimum delivery of projects in accordance with BP Ethics & Compliance rules.

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes.

Comply with S&OR rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated move or trends.

Alert the project managers and the and Senior manager Global Engineering on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments.

The purpose of the Delivery Engineer role is to contribute to building a world-class high power charging business through securing grid connections in a cost-efficient way. This includes playing an interface role between contractors, authorities, manufacturers, DNOs, bp’s HSSE team and bp’s project team.Success is ensuring predictable readiness to commence execution and operation, developing and maintaining a strong and beneficial working relationship with all of the relevant stakeholders including the DNO/DSO’s while achieving the most efficient price setter position through obtaining grid connections at reasonable prices and in a timely manner to support the project schedule requirements.The position is based in Austria, Vienna.

What You will need to be successful: