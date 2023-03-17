Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.



YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!





Join our bp pulse team and advance your career as an



EV Delivery Engineer - Benelux_bp pulse





As a Delivery Engineer you will manage EV Project Development across engineering and construction activities ensuring sites are designed in accordance with engineering technical standards and local regulation requirements and built safely, on time and within budget. In this role, you will work closely, and performance manage nominated third parties to manage engineering, procurement, and construction activities.

This is a location independent position in Europe. It can be filled in Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.



In this role You will:

Act as the bp company representative for delivery of the site design, construction & commissioning activities

Accountable for safe, compliant delivery of the designed activities and steps within the construction/commissioning procedures defined as per the quality expectations of the project

Support all teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live

Support the risk management process across each region

Support chargers roll out against installation performance management targets as per the overall project schedule

Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner

Maintain a close working relationship with each of regional deployment teams and ensure they are successful with delivering their regional targets

Oversight of all charger installation / commissioning activities: Oversight of contractor/sub-contractor activities as per the SV/Oversight Plans ITP signatory as defined Development of procedures to support installation & commissioning activities Compliance with planning and technical specifications defined Legal liabilities as prescribed as per country specific legislation Execution & support of Risk assessments for site-based activities with the HSSE teams Readiness processes for Go/No-Go to commence Construction/Commissioning activity Final acceptance as required for completed installations / documentation Handover co-ordination to local operations business Review & approval of technical documentation / quality assurance of red-lined process through construction/commissioning Accountability for Purchase to Pay process activities aligned to the role

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes

Comply with S&OR (Safety & Operational Risk )rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated move or trends

Contribute to the success of any project and support the Project Managers to help them deliver the project on time and within budget

Alert the project managers on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.

Capture Lessons Learned through installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

Support Interactions or contribute to negotiations with Distribution Network Operators and electricity providers



We have the following requirements:



Excellent university degree in electrical engineering or comparable education

Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field

5-10 years’ experience in mid to large scale engineering projects

Project Management experience of similar power and hardware Projects

Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery

Sound knowledge of civil & electrical installations and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated

Direct experience of industry & legislative standards in the EV space

Agile Project management

Fluent in Dutch and English (both verbal and written)