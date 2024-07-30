Entity:Customers & Products
Do you want to contribute to a sustainable future of mobility for people and the planet? Are you ready to make the transition to an electrified world happen? The electric vehicle market is rapidly growing, and as a Global Electrical Distribution Product Manager, you can be at the centre of shaping future mobility solutions that customers love!
bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally and we need YOU as a Global Electrical Distribution Product Manager to help us on our adventure to help the world transition to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy.
We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV and product experts out there.
YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV and product experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!
The EV Design Engineer - Product Specialist (Data & Asset Management Product Specialist) will focus on these main tasks:
What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?
At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Generating customer insights, Integrated Planning, Managing strategic partnerships, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Partner relationship management, Performance and planning, Performance management, Product Ownership, Project Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Using market research effectively
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.