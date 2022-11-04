Job summary

Grade G - Responsible for managing the brand(s) in the specified market, conducting strategy development and project management and leading a team of marketing professionals to conduct equity-building activities such as advertising and sponsorships, as well as consumer promotional activities intended to acquire more consumers and increase their loyalty to the brands

Do you want to be part of a dynamic and future-focused team defining the future of EV charging?

We have an exciting opportunity for an EV Design Program Manager within our Global Site Design Concepts Team.



Here’s some of the things you will be getting up to!

This cross-functional, global team sets the vision, strategy, and standards for customer-facing retail experiences across the Customer and Products division - ranging EV charging sites, low-carbon mobility hubs, petrol stations, and convenience-led experiences.

Defining the standards for site formats, physical touchpoints, structures, spaces, and branding in over 30 countries.

The EV Design Program Manager role is a newly created role within bp. Partnering with internal stakeholders as well as outside design agencies, this role will “own” the physical site experience for charging customers - defining customer journeys, site layouts, physical touchpoints, and branding.

This is a highly visible, multi-market role within the bp.

This role collaborates closely with multiple business and strategic teams to amass inputs and develop solutions. Working closely with brand and marketing teams, customer insights, network planning and project delivery teams, as well as procurement to define end to end solutions for EV charge sites.



Here’s what we need from you!

We are looking for an individual with a strategic mindset and tactical delivery experience, able to develop a design roadmap for the EV charging site experience across bp pulse. We are looking for candidates comfortable defining problem statement(s) then crafting a strategy to solve for them.

Customer-centric: a believer in the power that the on-site customer experience has to influence customer journeys, purchasing behaviour, and brand preference.

A Problem Solver: Finder of unique and purposeful solutions to problems, seen and unseen.

Strong Project Management Skills: self-organizer, able to define programmatic requirements, set project plans, timelines, and budgets

End-to-end delivery: desire and ability to own projects and lead them from first engagement to delivery

Brand Advocate: Passionate about purpose-led design and brand experiences, able to maintain long-term vision of brand purpose while addressing real-time business requirements for branding.

Excellent Communicator: Collaborator, able to organize and manage projects and requests from multiple markets, multiple entities, and multiple time zones. Strong ability to communicate clearly and effectively with senior management.

Creative Management: Author of clear creative briefs for execution by design agency, ensuring alignment on scope and deliverables. Collects and provides necessary context for design requests, evaluates proposed designs, provides direction on documentation requirements, and manages ongoing review of library of design standards.

Define Technical Standards: Subject matter specialist who informs the delivery of architectural and interior design solutions. Background in materials, fabrication methods, construction or engineering is helpful.

Creative Innovation development: Manager of new initiatives from concept to value engineering and implementation. Capability to evaluate supplier competency, develop prototypes, and execute pilot projects of new visual standards, as needed.

Requirements:

Bachelor's degree in design, architecture, industrial design or CX is preferred.

10+ years’ experience in design-related field

Expert knowledge of retail experience trends and best practices

Deep understanding of customer experience

Preferred to have in-house brand experience with retailer

The role offers a Hybrid work pattern, with the successful applicant to be located at one of bp's retail Hubs in either Europe or US.

