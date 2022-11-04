Grade G - Responsible for managing the brand(s) in the specified market, conducting strategy development and project management and leading a team of marketing professionals to conduct equity-building activities such as advertising and sponsorships, as well as consumer promotional activities intended to acquire more consumers and increase their loyalty to the brands
Do you want to be part of a dynamic and future-focused team defining the future of EV charging?
We have an exciting opportunity for an EV Design Program Manager within our Global Site Design Concepts Team.
Here’s some of the things you will be getting up to!
This cross-functional, global team sets the vision, strategy, and standards for customer-facing retail experiences across the Customer and Products division - ranging EV charging sites, low-carbon mobility hubs, petrol stations, and convenience-led experiences.
Defining the standards for site formats, physical touchpoints, structures, spaces, and branding in over 30 countries.
The EV Design Program Manager role is a newly created role within bp. Partnering with internal stakeholders as well as outside design agencies, this role will “own” the physical site experience for charging customers - defining customer journeys, site layouts, physical touchpoints, and branding.
This is a highly visible, multi-market role within the bp.
This role collaborates closely with multiple business and strategic teams to amass inputs and develop solutions. Working closely with brand and marketing teams, customer insights, network planning and project delivery teams, as well as procurement to define end to end solutions for EV charge sites.
Here’s what we need from you!
We are looking for an individual with a strategic mindset and tactical delivery experience, able to develop a design roadmap for the EV charging site experience across bp pulse. We are looking for candidates comfortable defining problem statement(s) then crafting a strategy to solve for them.
