EV Destination Charging Project Manager (m/f/d) – Aral pulse

Job summary

To join our Aral pulse team in Hamburg or Bochum



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Want to be part of something Electrifying?

​

Aral pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.

​

We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.

​

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

​

On our mission to make EV Fleet and Home Charging convenient and reliable, we are rolling out offers for our B2B and B2C customers. We use the Aral brand which is one of the strongest brands in the mobility space in Germany.



The purpose of the EV Destination Charging Project Manager role is to initially play a key part in the roll-out of EV chargers at Destination Charging sites in partnership with eg Supermarkets by planning and leading the technical implementation at >200 Destination charging locations in GY in the 1st year. The role will report to the EV Execution Manager Central Cluster.



Success is full deployment of state-of-the-art HPC charging infrastructure at all defined Destination sites in the given time frame without HSSE incidents to support building a new business, offering our customers the opportunity to charge across four business cases – On-the-go, Destination, Fleet and Residential.

Key Accountabilities:

Be the Single Point of Accountability for the Destination Charging Infrastructure Roll out for Destination Partner, the landlords, contractors and Commercial Development within delivery and construction of the Central Cluster.

Accountable for alignment with all stakeholders for Germany.

Lead determination of technical requirements on a site level e.g. (each if applicable):

Own the final site location of the charger and impact to Destination Partner site layout from customer perspective and the applicable zoning requirements.

Accountable of delivery to agreed timelines, without incidents and within budget.

Lead the team and contractors to plan, prepare and execute the roll-out of EV chargers in partnership with Destination Partner in Germany.

Accountable for safe, compliant and reliable project planning and execution.

Manage local site simultaneous operations and interface with the retail operations / sites to ensure construction is aligned to the overall plans of that site.

Own the go live scope of launching the charger and offer at that location.

Accountable for commissioning and training in cooperation with Central Cluster operations

University degree, ideally in Business Administration, Industrial Engineering or similar field

5 years’ experience in large scale project management

Proven professional experience in engineering and/or successful project management delivery.

Advanced knowledge of HSSE and OMS requirements on site.

Agile Project management.

Fluent in German and English

At Aral pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​Aral pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!​