Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.This is an opportunity to join bp in an exciting new position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people and companies to transition to electric vehicles. You will be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century and be at the forefront as we craft the EV charging markets globally.The purpose of the EV Execution Director - Americas role is to play a key part in bp’s EV charging infrastructure roll out in the US. The position will be responsible for safely and effectively managing the EV roll out at retail forecourts and EV fleet hubs. The EV Execution Director - Americas will coordinate and schedule projects, support and manage team members and 3rd party contractors on the delivery of these sites from appraisal to operate in key locations across the US.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Lead team of 30-50 professionals and play a key role in delivering bp’s externally committed target of 100,000 charging points by 2030

Lead the delivery of EV charging roll out at retail forecourts and EV fleet hubs through site preparation, feasibility assessment, procurement, installation, construction and debut at key locations across the US.

Execute a standard execution model for deployment across site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/launch.

Support the governance process both internally and externally - while managing the work with key suppliers and installation contractors to deliver a great product in a safe and efficient manner.

Lead performance management and reporting of near-term progress against long term targets.

Own the EV risk management process across the region.

Coordinate key project management process to maintain the EV roll out in an efficient and controlled manner.

Maintain a close working relationship with each of regional businesses and ensure lessons learned are shared.

Contribute to the development of annual plans, budgets and support commercial input into the yearly EFM requests to support the roll out of the program globally.

Be a senior project manager point of contact for the region as related to EV infrastructure buildout.

Essential Education and Experience:

University degree in engineering, project management or comparable education or certifications

10+ years of experience in large scale project management

Professional experience in engineering and project management delivery

Sound knowledge of EV charging technology and detailed understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are coordinated

Experience with utility interconnection standards and processes

Agile Project management

Desirable criteria

Direct experience of industry standards in the EV space

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.