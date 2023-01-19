EV Fleet Applications Engineer

Job summary

About the Role:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV innovators who are hard-working and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

Our team is seeking an expert Application Engineer to work with our customers and technology partners, including automotive and EVSE OEMs, energy providers and utilities, fleet management system suppliers, vehicle telematics platforms, microgrid providers, and fleet operators, to enable and support software integrations and establish interoperability between platforms.

Key Responsibilities:

Establish and implement interoperability requirements and standards to support bp pulse fleet customers to ensure vehicle readiness and successful ongoing operation of the omega fleet management platform

Technical lead on OCPP, OCPI, and vehicle interoperability with AC and DC charging

Maintain an interoperability database of EVSE makes and models alongside vehicle makes and models with required omega CMS functionality, including smart charging, V2x, vehicle readiness, and data reporting and data validation; work directly with suppliers to supervise and resolve issues

Lead in the customization and addition of new features to software offerings and applications, in response to customer and market needs, working closely with engineering and product management

Provide developer support for API integration projects across all customers and partners

Write user documentation in support of RFPs, proposals, product management and marketing needs

Job Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree - Preferably in Computer Science, Engineering etc.

proven experience writing code in common programming languages such as Java, Go, C, C++, C#, JavaScript, PHP, Python, Objective-C, Swift, Ruby, etc.

2+ years of experience in a customer facing role, such as sales engineering, application engineering, or product management

Experience with API standards and protocols, including OpenADR, REST, SOAP, XML, and JSON

Experience with EV charging ecosystem protocols and terminology, including OCPP, OCPI, CPO, eMSP, CCS, J1772, and other emerging technology and standards

Consistent track record of critical thinking, problem solving, customer service and customer advocacy

At bp pulse fleet, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit your life. These include (but are not limited to):

Health, vision and dental insurance

Access to flexible (unlimited) PTO for vacation and sick leave

Flexible working locations (hybrid and remote working options available)

9 company holidays

Discretionary annual bonus program

Paid parental leave

Basic life insurance

How much do we pay? (145-165K base)