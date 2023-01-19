EV Fleet Applications Engineer

X
Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV innovators who are hard-working and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!
Our team is seeking an expert Application Engineer to work with our customers and technology partners, including automotive and EVSE OEMs, energy providers and utilities, fleet management system suppliers, vehicle telematics platforms, microgrid providers, and fleet operators, to enable and support software integrations and establish interoperability between platforms.
At bp pulse fleet, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
How much do we pay? (145-165K base)