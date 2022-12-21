EV Fleet Business Development Manager (m/f/d) – bp pulse

Job summary

To join our bp pulse team in UK, Germany, Netherlands or Iberia (home based)



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Want to be part of something Electrifying?

bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.​

We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. ​

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify! ​

This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing market, and ultimately help a faster transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.



The purpose of this role is to play an integral part in our European EV programme - this includes defining and building an efficient pan-European sales pipeline for EV fleets, implementing performance metrics, building strong relationships with key clients, all whilst driving consistency across markets.

Key Accountabilities:

Define and implement together with the EV fleet team a pan-European B2B corporate fleet sales strategy which supports bp's growth aspiration in Europe

Acquire new fleet customers

Manage and nurture the European EV fleets sales funnel together with the team

Contribute to building up the relevant organizational capabilities to be successful in pan-European tenders

Establish strong relationships with international key clients in Europe

Collaborate with in-market sales teams to maximize value at both a European level, and a country-specific level

Implement best-practice sales organisation blueprints in new markets

Run market analysis/competitor analysis on key customer segments

Contribute to the development of annual plans, budgets, and commercial models for European Leadership Team.

University degree in business administration, economics, engineering or comparable education

5 years’ + experience in commercial roles

Track record in building up efficient and effective sales processes

Proven “Hunting” and “closing” qualities

Proven ability to build up and maintain strong client relationships at Senior and Executive Level

Good understanding of Software/IoT Sales

Broad professional experience in project management.

Strategic acumen

Good understanding of the eMobility market and the relevant/emerging B2B customer segments

Fluent in English and preferably another language like German or Spanish

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​