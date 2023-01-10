EV Fleet Customer Success Specialist

Job summary

Responsible for working across teams/functions and customer channels in direct support of executing the customer strategy, assisting in the operational execution of the existing customer base, business development and new account generation through managing the relevant business administration, providing analytical support and insights, and seeking continuous improvement opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

About the Role:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are hard-working and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

As a Customer Success Specialist, you will build strong, long-term relationships with customers by staying in constant communication and efficiently resolving issues with alternate solutions to achieve their fleet electrification needs. You will be reporting to our Director, Customer Success.

Key Responsibilities:

Build market-specific strategies and plans using industry standard methodologies (i.e., pre-sales, professional services, customer success management) to improve growth efficiency and net retention.

Own key metrics such as gross churn, NPS, customer time-to-value, and annual/quarterly business reviews for all small/medium size fleets

Onboard any/all new small/medium fleet size customers

Work with customers to determine their needs and orchestrate customer training sessions to empower customers to be self-sufficient

Review customer journey, identify how it’s supported, take a consultative approach in helping customers overcome issues

Partner cross-functionally with Sales, Marketing, & Engineering teams to drive customer lifetime value and net revenue retention

Identify issues that require escalation

Identify upsell/cross sell/expansion opportunities

Job Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree

3+ years in Customer experience/service/support

Analytical and problem-solving attitude

Strong teammate who can adjust priorities quickly

Experience in Renewable Energies Space preferred

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit your life. These include (but are not limited to):

Health, vision and dental insurance

Access to flexible (unlimited) PTO for vacation and sick leave

Flexible working locations (hybrid and remote working options available)

9 company holidays

Discretionary annual bonus program

Paid parental leave

Basic life insurance

At bp pulse fleet, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.How much do we pay? 85-95K base. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.