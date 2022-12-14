EV Fleet Depot Fulfillment Lead (m/w/d)

Job summary

To join our Aral pulse team (homebased)



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and

Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Key accountabilities:

Contribute to building bp’s depot charging business in Germany

Pro-actively manage external suppliers in the space of installations. Define SLAs and follow-up delivery against SLAs, for best customer experience.

Control and managing the ways of working in a Matrix Organisation between FM&S Fleet and M&C Asset, and ensure this leads to the best customer experience possible.

Lead, motivate and coach the team of Project Managers that overlook installations.

Challenge the status-quo in terms of existing processes to land on the highest efficiency in terms of business processes.

Contribute to articulate views on the balance between make vs partner in this space.

Be involved in the hiring process of extra Project Managers.

Contribute pro-actively to manage the portfolio of suppliers, including selection and de-selection

Close interaction with the ESA Fuels Fleets team in bp

Develop positive working relationships within the Electrification team, with the ESA Fuels Fleets team and with external parties e.g. contractors and customers

Contribution to the development of annual plans and budgets

Support of technical sales initiatives

The incumbent delivers the following SMART outcomes:

No HSSE incidents

Cost for installation below […] Euro per customer site with […] charge points

Successful commissioning of […] customer sites in 2021

University degree in engineering or comparable education.

Proven track record in HSSE leadership

8+ years’ experience in deployment of complex technical solutions

Broad professional experience in the EV charging / EV charging infrastructure space and related energy management (load management, smart charging, V2G, Microgrid etc …)

Sound knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated

Direct experience of standards participation, contribution and set-up, preferably within standardization bodies or industry organisations, such as Automotive, Infrastructure players and Software related players

Agile Project management

Fluent in German and English