EV Fleet Depot Project Installation Manager – Aral Pulse (m/f/d)

Job summary

To join our C&P Mobility & Convenience team (home based) for the region north Germany

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries e.g. Germany. On our mission to make charging fast and hassle-free, our charging points will soon be used by a rapidly growing German customer base. We’ve got a small network of charging sites live and will expand it at pace. We work with the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers to support their customers, as well as some of Germany’s biggest fleets, leasing companies and local authorities. We use the Aral brand which is one of the strongest brands in the mobility space in Germany.This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing market, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in Germany.The purpose of the role Fleet depot Project Manager is to contribute to the creation of a new business, enabling bp to serve its fleet customers in an even better way.Success is contributing to building a new business, offering our customers the opportunity to charge at their own depots in a most cost-efficient way with best in class reliability. The incumbent will work closely with the ESA Fuels Fleet team and shall have the ability to work in agile methodologies.

Key accountabilities:

Contribute to building bp’s depot charging business in Germany.

Coordinate and manage technical projects resulting from sales of complex depot charging solutions. This includes but is not limited to managing 3rd party contractors in the area of charging hardware installation.

Develop and implement project plans.

Close interaction with the ESA Fuels Fleets team in bp.

Develop positive working relationships within the Electrification team, with the ESA Fuels Fleets team and with external parties e.g. contractors and customers.

Contribution to the development of annual plans and budgets.

Support of technical sales initiatives.

The incumbent delivers the following SMART outcomes:

Zero HSSE incidents Cost for installation below […] Euro per customer site with […] charge points Successful commissioning of […] customer sites in 2021

Excellent university degree in engineering or comparable education.

Proven track record in HSSE leadership.

5+ years’ experience in deployment of complex technical solutions.

Broad professional experience in the EV charging / EV charging infrastructure space and related energy management (load management, smart charging, V2G, Microgrid etc …).

Sound knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.

Direct experience of standards participation, contribution and set-up, preferably within standardisation bodies or industry organisations, such as Automotive, Infrastructure players and Software related players.

Agile Project management.

Fluent in German and English.