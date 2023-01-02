EV Fleet Depot Technical Sales Professional (m/f/d) – Aral pulse

Job summary

To join our Aral pulse team (home based)



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Want to be part of something Electrifying?

Aral pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.

We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

The purpose of the role Fleet depot charging Technical Sales Professional is to contribute to the creation of a new business, enabling bp to serve its fleet customers in an even better way.



Success is contributing to building a new business, offering our customers the opportunity to charge at their own depots in a most cost-efficient way with best-in-class reliability. The incumbent will work closely with the ESA Fuels Fleet team and shall have the ability to work in agile methodologies.

Key accountabilities:

Contribute to building bp’s depot charging business in Germany.

Sales of complex depot charging solutions, including consulting of customers.

New business development in the B2B space overall for bp’s Electrification business in Germany.

Contribute to building a portfolio of options that provide short, medium and long-term commercial benefit for bp. Contribute to the planning and execution of launching and managing new B2B business opportunities with the aim to build for future scale.

Close interaction with the ESA Fuels Fleets team in bp.

Develop and maintain positive working relationships with external parties.

The role is a critical part of the growth strategy of the business, as the Fleet charging business has been identified as a growth market and a strategic priority for bp. As such, the incumbent will also interact with the commercial teams across the business and will support the development of partnerships with other departments and functions.

Development of solutions to complex operational problems that will improve business efficiency and cost effectiveness.

The incumbent delivers the following SMART outcomes:

Zero HSSE incidents

Cost for installation below […] Euro per customer site with […] charge points

Successful commissioning of […] customer sites in 2022

Turnover […] in 2022

University degree in business administration, economics, engineering or comparable education.

Proven track record in Sales of complex technical solutions.

Broad professional experience in the EV charging / EV charging infrastructure space and related energy management (load management, smart charging, V2G, Microgrid etc …).

Advanced knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.

Direct experience in electric vehicle digital experience, software protocols and related business applications.

Direct experience of standards participation, contribution and set-up, preferably within standardisation bodies or industry organisations, such as Automotive, Infrastructure players and Software related players.

Developing partnerships and joint ventures, contractual and negotiating experience.

Agile Project management.

Ability to work in flexible and highly commercially focussed ways to achieve results.

Fluent in German and English.

At Aral pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​