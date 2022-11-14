Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. EV Fleet Digital Content Marketing Specialist

EV Fleet Digital Content Marketing Specialist

EV Fleet Digital Content Marketing Specialist

  • Location United States - California - Los Angeles, United States - California - Mountain View, United States - California - San Diego, United States - California - San Francisco, United States - Colorado - Denver, United States - District of Columbia - Washington DC, United States - Illinois - Chicago, United States - Oregon - Portland, United States - Texas - Austin, United States - Texas - Houston, United States - Washington - Seattle
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142727BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Want to be part of something electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an electric future and become net zero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there! We’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

The Digital Content Marketing Specialist will plan, produce and publish content that promotes bp pulse fleet. Reporting to the VP of Marketing & Communications, this person will have meticulous organizational skills, a knack for storytelling, a love of research and learning, and excellent writing and editing skills. This person should be adept at working within a team environment and equally comfortable working independently. Strong written and verbal communication skills are an absolute, as they will be tasked with interfacing and managing projects with internal and external partners.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Handle content calendar and working with internal teams to meet publishing deadlines
  • Brainstorm and research topics for content based on industry trends, company announcements, and product features
  • Write copy for blogs, ebooks, presentations, brochures, and graphics
  • Work with digital marketing team to understand digital trends and SEO to optimize relevant content
  • Manage daily administrative tasks to ensure the marketing department runs efficiently
  • Maintain a keen understanding of industry trends and make appropriate recommendations regarding communication strategy surrounding them

Job Requirements:

Essential Education

  • Bachelor's Degree in Marketing, Public Relations, Communications, or English strongly preferred

Essential Experience

  • At least 3+ years of work experience with at least 2+ years of experience in a relevant role
  • Experience writing content for B2B marketing communications, including longform blogs, ebooks, and presentations
  • Experience managing content and editorial calendar to promote relevant branded communications
  • Understanding of digital analytics and SEO
  • Experience with digital marketing platforms, including social media, video, and email
  • Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously, set priorities, utilize resources and meet deadlines

Desired Qualifications

  • 1+ years clean energy, transportation, EV industry experience

