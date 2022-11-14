EV Fleet Digital Content Marketing Specialist

Job summary

Want to be part of something electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an electric future and become net zero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there! We’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

The Digital Content Marketing Specialist will plan, produce and publish content that promotes bp pulse fleet. Reporting to the VP of Marketing & Communications, this person will have meticulous organizational skills, a knack for storytelling, a love of research and learning, and excellent writing and editing skills. This person should be adept at working within a team environment and equally comfortable working independently. Strong written and verbal communication skills are an absolute, as they will be tasked with interfacing and managing projects with internal and external partners.

Key Accountabilities:

Handle content calendar and working with internal teams to meet publishing deadlines

Brainstorm and research topics for content based on industry trends, company announcements, and product features

Write copy for blogs, ebooks, presentations, brochures, and graphics

Work with digital marketing team to understand digital trends and SEO to optimize relevant content

Manage daily administrative tasks to ensure the marketing department runs efficiently

Maintain a keen understanding of industry trends and make appropriate recommendations regarding communication strategy surrounding them

Job Requirements:

Essential Education

Bachelor's Degree in Marketing, Public Relations, Communications, or English strongly preferred

Essential Experience

At least 3+ years of work experience with at least 2+ years of experience in a relevant role

Experience writing content for B2B marketing communications, including longform blogs, ebooks, and presentations

Experience managing content and editorial calendar to promote relevant branded communications

Understanding of digital analytics and SEO

Experience with digital marketing platforms, including social media, video, and email

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously, set priorities, utilize resources and meet deadlines

Desired Qualifications