EV Fleet Digital Content Marketing Specialist

Want to be part of something electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an electric future and become net zero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there! We’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!
The Digital Content Marketing Specialist will plan, produce and publish content that promotes bp pulse fleet. Reporting to the VP of Marketing & Communications, this person will have meticulous organizational skills, a knack for storytelling, a love of research and learning, and excellent writing and editing skills. This person should be adept at working within a team environment and equally comfortable working independently. Strong written and verbal communication skills are an absolute, as they will be tasked with interfacing and managing projects with internal and external partners.
