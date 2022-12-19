EV Fleet Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Program Manager

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there! We’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!
In this role, the GRC Program Manager will be responsible for developing and supporting the processes to standardize user access based on roles for identified systems across the organization as well as the access certification process. The GRC Program Manager will report to our Director, Cybersecurity & Compliance, to help understand the threat landscape by scanning, tracking, analyzing, and reporting on vulnerabilities as part of the vulnerability management process. You will play a key role in supporting the security teams in vulnerability management initiatives and leading and developing our audit program.