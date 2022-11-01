EV Fleet Hub Delivery Lead - bp pulse

Job summary

Do you want to contribute to a sustainable future of mobility for people and the planet? Are you ready to make the transition to an electrified world happen? The electric vehicle market is rapidly growing, and as EV site Customer Offer Lead you can be at the centre of shaping future mobility solutions that customers love.



bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to help the world transition to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We're looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV and product experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV and commercial experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!



The purpose of your role as EV Fleet Hub Delivery Lead is to contribute to building a premier high power charging business through securing grid connections in a cost-efficient way. This includes playing an interface role between contractors, manufacturers, DNOs, bp’s HSSE team and bp’s project team.



Success is ensuring predictable readiness to commence execution and operation, developing and maintaining a strong and beneficial working relationship with all of the relevant stakeholders including the DNO/DSO’s while achieving the most efficient price setter position through obtaining grid connections at reasonable prices and in a timely manner to support the project schedule requirements.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in Europe that form part of the FM&S installation aim

Ensure readiness to commence Construction and Operations through systematic readiness reviews, structured schedule delivery and action tracking / risk assessment to verify alignment with delivery objectives

Establish, develop, and maintain strong working relationships with the relevant stakeholders including the DNO/DSO’s relevant to the project needs

Alignment with established common process/legal requirement to meet the expected delivery criteria

Management, along with the EPC contractors of suppliers/DNO providers to support the project schedule needs

Support the risk management process across each region

Coordinate engineering & supplier performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long term targets

Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner

Coordinate DNO’s and their individual requirements for connection points / charger information

Coordinate legal interfaces with the project & partner needs to remove blockers to successful, timely commencement of construction and operation

Support the identification of key EVSE technology solutions, for the optimum delivery of projects in accordance with BP Ethics & Compliance rules

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes

Align with S&OR rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated move or trends

Alert the project managers and the and Senior manager Global Engineering on any identified risks within your area of responsibility.

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

Excellent university degree in electrical engineering or comparable education/industry experience

A consistent track record in project delivery or in supporting sophisticated Project management involving Civil installations across hydrocarbon forecourt and industrial installations

An understanding of industry relevant engineering standards

A solid understanding of the EV value chain / technologies and vital infrastructure to support

Clear understanding and experience in grid connections, grid access constraints and requirements and the process in achieving such

Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field

Project Management of similar power and hardware Projects

Strong experience in large scale engineering projects

Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery.

Sound knowledge of civil installations and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.

Direct experience of industry standards in the EV space.

Agile Project management.

Chartered Engineer or equivalent (working towards with imminent application would be considered)

EDUCATION:ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE:DESIRABLE EXPERIENCEAt bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.