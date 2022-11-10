EV Fleet Infrastructure Programs Director

Job summary

X

About the Role:

Want to be part of something electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an electric future and become net zero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are hard-working and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

The Director of EV Infrastructure Programs will lead teams across the US who are responsible for the design and delivery of EV charging infrastructure depots of varying size and complexity. Working with the President of bp pulse fleet, the Director will lead all aspects of and manage the department’s Program Managers responsible for overall program execution, as well as individual contributors for project engineering, design, procurement, construction, process management, and administration. With a wide range of latitude and decision-making authority, the Director will continuously identify and implement process improvements ensuring that programs meet schedule and budget expectations, tracking and reporting on overall performance.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead all aspects of the Programs Department, responsible for the development and deployment of new EV fleet depots on schedule and within budget

Leads the Programs Department staff and required department workflows – program management, design, engineering, construction, reporting, and administration

Provide mentorship and oversight over all programs, ensuring that design and installation quality standards are met

Maintain statuses and outlook throughout all projects’ lifecycle – support staff in identifying and mitigating schedule and budget risks, solve problems, and support critical issue escalation as needed

Set and carry out standards and processes for schedule and budget and reporting from department staff for presentation to leadership

Engage with all program collaborators, particularly customers and vendors, to promote the company mission and support critical communications as needed

Advise the development of new and improvement of existing program management and tracking tools and procedures, ensuring the department staff has the vital resources to be successful

Maintain a full understanding of bp pulse fleet’s business models, ensuring each program’s objectives for fleet charging optimization are met through designs and the accurate controls and hardware configuration

Job Requirements: