EV Fleet Infrastructure Programs Director

Want to be part of something electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an electric future and become net zero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are hard-working and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!
The Director of EV Infrastructure Programs will lead teams across the US who are responsible for the design and delivery of EV charging infrastructure depots of varying size and complexity. Working with the President of bp pulse fleet, the Director will lead all aspects of and manage the department’s Program Managers responsible for overall program execution, as well as individual contributors for project engineering, design, procurement, construction, process management, and administration. With a wide range of latitude and decision-making authority, the Director will continuously identify and implement process improvements ensuring that programs meet schedule and budget expectations, tracking and reporting on overall performance.