EV Fleet Marketing Events Manager

Job summary

Want to be part of something electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an electric future and become net zero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there! We’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

The Events Manager will be a critical part in taking ownership of bp pulse fleet’s participation in industry events, including sponsorship fulfillment, speaker coordination, and exhibitor activations, along with leading the logistics of customer events and other experiential activations. Reporting to the VP of Marketing & Communications, this person will have meticulous organizational skills, leading all aspects of events, including budgets, timelines and vendors, while coordinating with sales, executives and other cross-functional teams to ensure success. This person should be adept at working within a team environment and equally comfortable working independently. Strong written and verbal communication skills are an absolute must, as they will be tasked with interfacing and managing projects with internal and external stakeholders.

Key Accountabilities:

Manage bp pulse fleet’s event calendar and work with the larger marketing and executive team to determine which events should be added or removed based on research, budget considerations, lead generation opportunities, and more.

Serve as the internal and external point-of-contact for industry conferences and tradeshows that bp pulse fleet is sponsoring or exhibiting at.

Work in close partnership with appointed agencies and vendors to closely manage budgets, timelines, and project results.

Work closely with the content team and other stakeholders to develop and drive the event content strategy to ensure bp pulse fleet’s products and services are covered.

Work with internal teams and third party vendors (e.g. event and creative agencies and online platform providers) to build compelling event experiences.

Develop and share post-event reporting and analysis of event activities and ROI

Support the communications and sales team with customer and media events by conceptualizing creative event concepts and running the planning and day-of logistics.

Managing daily administrative tasks to ensure the marketing department runs smoothly.

Manage post-event internal and external surveys. Leverage survey data to develop recommendations for improvement.

Brainstorm new and creative events to launch products, services and customer projects that maximize PR and marketing value.

Job Requirements:

Education

Bachelor's Degree in Marketing, Business Administration, English or Communications strongly preferred

Experience

At least 4+ years of work experience with at least 2+ years of experience in a relevant role

Experience with B2B conferences and tradeshows strongly preferred

Demonstrated ability to manage a budget and multiple projects simultaneously, set priorities, utilize resources and meet deadlines

Meticulous attention to detail

Desired Qualifications