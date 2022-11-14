EV Fleet PR and Communications Manager

Job summary

Want to be part of something electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an electric future and become net zero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there! We’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

The PR and Communications Manager will be a critical part in leading the strategy, collaboration, execution and measurement of PR & media relations campaigns for bp pulse fleet. Reporting to the VP of Marketing & Communications, this person will be a natural communicator with strong organizational skills. They will take a lead in running media relations, spokespeople management, writing press releases and key messaging, and securing event speaking opportunities. This person should be adept at working within a team environment and equally comfortable working independently. Strong written and verbal communication skills are an absolute, as they will be tasked with interfacing and managing projects with internal and external partners.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop a media relations strategy, proactively securing high-level placements in top-tier and industry publications

Handle media inquiries, interview, and speaker requests

Coordinate public relations activities along with bp pulse marketing team, wider bp team, and external partners

Research, evaluate, and secure earned speaking opportunities at high-level events, webinars, and other speaking venues

Develop messaging and create content for press releases, byline articles, speaking opportunities, and presentations

Train internal spokespeople for interviews and event speaking opportunities

Monitor, analyze and communicate PR results

Maintain a keen understanding of industry trends and make appropriate recommendations regarding communication strategy surrounding them

Job Requirements:

Essential Education

Bachelor's Degree in Public Relations, Communications, Journalism, or Marketing strongly preferred

Essential Experience

At least 5+ years of work experience with at least 2+ years of experience in a relevant role.

Exceptional verbal, writing, and editing skills

Strong relationships with business and industry media outlets

Experience managing speakers and executive spokespeople

Experience developing and implementing B2B communications

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously, set priorities, utilize resources and meet deadlines

Meticulous attention to detail

Desired Qualifications