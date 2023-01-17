EV Fleet Project Manager - East Coast

Job summary

About the Role:

The Project Manager will successfully deploy and lead the development of distributed-scale and EV fleet charging projects. As the Project Manager, you will lead all aspects of a diverse portfolio of EV charging depot projects, managing the entire project lifecycle. You will collaborate with all relevant project partners such as customers, contractors, permitting authorities, equipment vendors, and utilities to drive timely and on-budget installations. To be successful in this role, you will need to have experience in project management, the capacity to be responsible for multiple workflows, and the ability to communicate effectively with multiple customer types.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead projects post-Sales to completion, including design, permitting, EPC contracting, construction, utility new service interconnection, commissioning, closeout, and customer acceptance tasks.

Review design documents, confirming alignment to all required specifications.

Work with external vendors to review and meet electrical equipment specifications.

Control project scope of work, preparing detailed written scope documentation for bidding EPC contractors, ensuring matching to contractual commitments while limiting change risks.

Provide technical mentorship and manage utility new service installations, adhering to the process and requirements of fleet incentive programs.

Provide effective communication, progress reports, and status updates to all internal and external partners.

Review and detail pertinent AHJ and utility requirements impacting project scope of work.

Conduct due diligence on development-stage projects.

Collaborate with the internal AMPLY team, external vendors, and customers to evaluate site constraints, technology options, variables impacting schedule and cost, and relevant tasks needed for successful project deployment.

Supervise total project spending accurately, and measure against project budget; anticipate and communicate budget and schedule risks in advance and propose actions to mitigate.

Role Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant engineering, energy, or environmental field.

Minimum 3 - 5 years of experience in project management, preferably in solar PV, energy storage, EV charging, or the energy industry.

Expertise in full life-cycle development and installation of projects.

Ability to oversee multiple projects simultaneously, autonomously manage multiple workstreams, and meet interim project schedule landmarks.

Experience with and knowledge of utility processes, power systems, distribution, and interconnection of new service installations

Ability and willingness to travel to project sites as needed.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit your life. These include (but are not limited to):

Health, vision and dental insurance

Access to flexible (unlimited) PTO for vacation and sick leave

Flexible working locations (hybrid and remote working options available)

9 company holidays

Discretionary annual bonus program

Paid parental leave

Basic life insurance

At bp pulse fleet, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.How much do we pay? 140-160K Base plus bonus. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.#LI-Remote