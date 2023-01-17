EV Fleet Project Manager - East Coast

X
The Project Manager will successfully deploy and lead the development of distributed-scale and EV fleet charging projects. As the Project Manager, you will lead all aspects of a diverse portfolio of EV charging depot projects, managing the entire project lifecycle. You will collaborate with all relevant project partners such as customers, contractors, permitting authorities, equipment vendors, and utilities to drive timely and on-budget installations. To be successful in this role, you will need to have experience in project management, the capacity to be responsible for multiple workflows, and the ability to communicate effectively with multiple customer types.