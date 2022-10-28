EV Fleet Sales Development Representative

Job summary

Responsible for providing support to sales direct/B2B customers within an area of technical expertise, optimising the use of tools and applying technical knowledge to support client-based service needs.

About the Role:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are hard-working and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

This is an outstanding opportunity to get broad exposure and provide a significant impact in managing and growing many aspects of our highly innovative charging as a service business. We are currently seeking a Sales Development Representative to support our organization's growing business. Our Sales Development Representative will be responsible for sourcing new sales opportunities, understanding customer needs and requirements, and will play a fundamental role in achieving our revenue growth objectives. Join our mission driven team in helping eliminate carbon emission by providing electricity as a fuel for EV fleets across the nation.

This role is for a proven inside sales professional looking to transition to outside sales OR manage and grow an inside sales team in 12-18 months. Monthly and quarterly goals will be clearly defined and supported by all business units at bp pulse fleet. The successful candidate will be exposed to all aspects of the business, mentored by senior sales members and will participate in field sales and marketing opportunities and events, as well as active customer deployments.

Key Responsibilities:

High volume of daily and weekly outbound calls and emails to targeted accounts

Prospecting research through social media, membership organizations, trade publications, as well as developing new avenues for identifying near term opportunities

Meticulous note taking within CRM and other internal tools

Actively participate in forecast discussions and find creative ways to progress and win deals

Move prospects from early sales stages; 10%- lead, 20%- qualified, through proposal delivery stage

Schedule and lead online software demonstrations and site discovery meetings

Balance general market interest and informative opportunities by confidently qualifying (or disqualifying) prospects that have near term goals, budget and driven schedules that align with bp pulse fleet’s revenue targets

Develop feasibility study, site design, financial and operational analysis and proposals

Represent the Sales team at bp pulse fleet proudly and professionally

Job Requirements:

Bachelor's degree

3 years professional experience o Minimum 1 years of inside sales experience - electricity products or service based

Track record of committed employment with one or two companies recently

Must demonstrate, during interview process, strong skills with MS Excel, Powerpoint and Salesforce.com

Self- starter, no fear of rejection, and thrive in a fast paced, competitive environment

Be able to immediately establish trust, rapport and maintain a transparent dialogue with co-workers, industry partners and future customers

Proven curiosity about professional or personal settings for environmental sustainability

