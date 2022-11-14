EV Fleet Senior Front-End Engineer

Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp Pulse Fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp Pulse Fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our extraordinary team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

As the Senior Front-End Engineer at bp Pulse Fleet, you will be responsible for the design, implementation, testing, and deployment of a wide range of user interfaces and user experiences. You will work closely with the entire engineering team to execute on major deliverables in order to support the development of the OMEGA system. A commitment to teamwork, hustle, and strong communication skills to both business and technical partners are absolute requirements.

Key Accountabilities:

Write high-quality, performant code in a growing, fast-paced, startup environment

Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle. Lead process definition and technology selection while supervising QA/QC

Develop new user-facing features and be actively involved in continuously improving the platform

Demonstrate an instinct to write sophisticated and efficient code, coupled with the adaptability to improve on existing code

Take ownership of the overall front-end architecture and development and be comfortable leading projects to completion

Advanced understanding of scalable ReactJS frameworks that talk to Node JS API services

A solid foundation of the basics of front-end layout (CSS, HTML, JS) etc. with an emphasis on attention to detail.

Ability to work with multiple stakeholders, to build high-fidelity functional mockups for assumption-based testing

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related engineering field required

4+ years of experience developing software in one or more modern programming languages (e.g. ReactJS/NextJS, AngularJS, Vue, Redux)

Proficiency in HTML, CSS, Javascript

Experience in at least one frontend component library: Semantic UI, Bootstrap UI, Material UI, etc

Independent and can manage your own projects and time with ease, all the while setting and managing stakeholder expectations.

Have designed and implemented software throughout its lifecycle, taking a product from napkin sketches through shipping and maintenance.

Desired Qualifications

Master’s degree in computer science

Experience with modern software tools is a plus: NodeJS, Typescript, ES6, Flexbox, AWS, React Hooks, React Native, Flutter, GraphQL, Webpack

