EV Fleet Senior Product Manager

Job summary

About the Role:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp Pulse Fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp Pulse Fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

bp Pulse Fleet is looking for a highly motivated individual to fill the Senior Product Manager role. This person will have a track record of delivering at a high scale, while also growing products and services as bp Pulse Fleet enters new markets. The person in this role will be working closely with the Technical Program Manager to achieve solutions to sophisticated problems.

This is a full-time paid position based at our HQ office in Mountain View, CA.

Key Responsibilities:

Work closely with the Technical Program Manager, and Marketing team to maintain and improve operational efficiency integral to future growth.

Develop a long-term vision for new products and build roadmaps to achieve success.

Exhibit a profound understanding of the customer needs, and problem solving to build new opportunities or solutions.

Ensure the integrity of bp Pulse Fleet by high standards of reliability, quality, usability, and measurement are adhered to throughout each phase of product development.

Define and improve KPI’s in conjunction with analytics and stakeholder teams educate business decision making & inform success of products.

Have advised technical know-how to write requirements and interface with your engineering counterparts and understand how to take products to market and iterate based on feedback.

Support sales & customer support team as a key advisor.

Job Requirements: